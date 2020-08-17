Science has weighed in on controversial face coverings — they work to stop the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Yet this fact-based recommendation remains controversial. Perhaps that’s because the advice to the public has shifted over the months of the pandemic.
In February, experts did not recommend masks, partly because they did not understand the virus transmission and also because of a real fear that if the general public bought masks, health professionals would go without. That changed rapidly, and the advice became along the lines of “they can’t hurt” and moved to “strongly recommended.”
The current advice is clear and unequivocal. Everyone should wear face masks, along with staying at least 6 feet apart, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings. Face masks can save lives and, importantly to those worried about economic recovery, allow businesses and society to reopen. It should go without saying that masks must be worn over both the mouth and nose to be effective.
The thinking is simple: “Pro-mask, pro-economy.” That’s why it is beyond ridiculous that the most fervent supporters of opening up the economy in New Mexico and elsewhere often are the most opposed to prudent mask wearing.
Members of the Republican Party, in particular, are setting not just a bad example but putting people at risk by continuing to gather in groups and forgo masks. It’s poor leadership and it costs lives.
Even with the science settled — masks work to stop the spread of COVID-19 — individuals still have so many choices about what masks to choose that it’s easy to become confused. We are learning in real time what works and what doesn’t to stop the spread of germs in a pandemic.
A helpful recent study by Duke University answered important questions about what sorts of masks work best. Scientists know that the coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets. Wearing masks doesn’t protect the person behind the mask; it protects others from droplets.
The question Duke scientists answered was which masks prevent the spread of droplets best. Scientists tested coverings using a laser, black box and cellphone camera. Four testers tried out 14 donated options, wearing each mask while saying, “Stay healthy, people.” The tester would speak in the direction of the laser beam inside the box while the camera recorded the amount of respiratory droplets resulting from the speech, with an algorithm determining how many droplets leaked through the face covering.
Not surprisingly, N95 masks that are fitted and reserved for health care workers offered the best protection. However, a disposable surgical mask — quite affordable — also worked well, and so did two-layer cotton masks with a third layer of polypropylene in the middle. Masks with valves did not work, and bandanas as face coverings seemed fairly useless as well.
Of note for the many outdoor-loving runners, hikers and cyclists is that the neck gaiter — seen often on the trails around Santa Fe — scored worse than no mask at all because it broke larger droplets into smaller ones that could slip out the sides more easily. Follow-up articles to the study cautioned that more work needed to be done before trashing gaiters altogether. We’d say they’re fine for a trail run but not to wear around people.
What the study did show — again — is that masks work and that multilayered masks will protect others. More research will follow and recommendations likely will be fine-tuned. But while dealing with a disease with no vaccine and uncertain treatment strategies, prevention is key. The more we learn, the better we know how to stop the spread — and wearing masks remains one of the best strategies we have.
