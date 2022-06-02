Federal dollars have been flowing to school districts across the nation, with the aim of making schools safer during COVID-19 and dealing with the pandemic's effects on kids' mental health and learning outcomes.
School districts, creative in stretching a dollar, are interpreting federal guidelines in ways that benefit their bottom lines. Take a recent decision by the Taos Municipal Schools Board of Education to allocate $1.1 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to build a new football field and track.
Promoting fitness — even for the relatively small group of students who play football or run track — is a legitimate use of relief funds since supporting physical health is a qualified use of pandemic relief funds, according to guidelines.
Physical education teachers, moreover, can use tracks or a football field as classrooms for other students. The new football field and track won’t be just a sports arena — it’s an outdoor classroom. Right?
Besides, what else is a district to do when the state rejects its capital outlay request to rebuild the field in the first place? Before Taos school administrators figured out they could dip into pandemic relief funds, the district was going to settle for spending about $400,000 to repair the 14-year-old football field and 6-year-old track.
Now, with $1.1 million in federal dollars and another $200,000 from district funds, construction can begin.
We’ll leave it to the Taos community to conclude whether building a football field and track is the best use of federal dollars — the board vote was unanimous but reaction has been less than positive, at least among commenters on social media.
Remarks such as this one were common: “How about spending the money on hiring more school counselors and offering more mental health services to the students in our schools?” Or, “wow priorities, priorities — this government and schools are so messed up. We have a beautiful field with beautiful views. Give to our kids where they spend most of their days.”
It’s a reminder to all taxpayers: Watch how the money is being spent. That way, if you don’t agree, you can speak up — and if necessary, vote out elected officials whose priorities you dislike.
Anyone curious about overall state pandemic spending can visit the Public Education Department website at tinyurl.com/mrysvahd.
The site offers a breakdown for how districts across the state are distributing the funds, including some $108 million in the CARES Act for the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Every district in the state — including Santa Fe Public Schools — is required to share plans for spending the millions of pandemic federal dollars.
In Santa Fe, the district is investing in making schools safer from infections, including buying air purifiers or purchasing personal protection equipment. Money is being spent to hire attendance coaches and provide extra help for at-risk children. Other dollars are going to retain staff.
To develop a plan, the district last year conducted surveys and held town halls to receive input about what children needed — the top wish was that the district provide smaller class sizes.
Nowhere did a desire for top-of-the-line athletic facilities emerge, although different communities have different needs and priorities. And though pandemic funding didn't build them, Santa Fe's athletic facilities, from Ivan Head Stadium to gyms at both comprehensive high schools, to a variety of other venues, are, at minimum, decent. And they are a lot older than the fields Taos is fixing.
Here’s the bottom line: Unless people speak up, the folks in power will spend dollars as they choose. These pandemic dollars will be going away. While the cash is flowing, let’s make sure the money is spent wisely — doing the greatest good for the most children.