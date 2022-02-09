The YouTube video of a western New York family being raided by a drug task force team is difficult to watch — but it has lessons for viewers, especially for officers of the law. If, that is, they wish to learn and grow.
On May 18, the Giuffre family of Jamestown, N.Y., was asleep in their bus outside H & A Automotive in Española. Off for a monthslong adventure after the theater they ran in New York closed during the pandemic, the family became stranded when their bus broke down. While it was being fixed, they gained permission to park in their mechanic’s lot and inadvertently became involved in a drug raid.
The task force was serving a search warrant on the business but went into the bus when they saw movement inside.
The family had been posting their traveling adventures on YouTube in a show called InSpire Engine, and the Feb. 2 episode featured the raid — with the video so far receiving almost 34,000 views. Publicity about the raid has gone worldwide, with New Mexico law enforcement receiving a black eye, similar to what happened after the 2013 viral video of a family chased during a traffic stop outside Taos.
As is too often typical in cases of aggressive law enforcement, the official response is lackluster. “An officer with the Taos Police Department and deputy with the Taos County Sheriff’s Office made entry into the bus in an attempt to secure the vehicle and determine if any suspects of the investigation were inside,” read a statement.
That has such an innocuous sound. The conversation after the raid between the family and officers better reflects reality.
This is the question, from Ylsa Giuffre, that officers need to think about. Not because of a lawsuit — there likely is one coming — but because considering her question might help them do their jobs in a more humane manner. And one that is safer for them.
Here’s what she said: “Why did you have to approach us like that?”
The officers knocked on the door, and when it wasn’t immediately answered, broke it down.
Yet, at the same time, the adults in the bus were saying, “There’s a family in here with four kids.”
Angelo Giuffre said, “When you were yelling at me to open the door, I said, ‘I put my hands up. I have four kids in here. … Just wait, just wait.’”
They didn’t wait. The question for law enforcement is, why not?
Obviously in a raid, police need an element of surprise — they are searching for evidence of a crime. In this case, they were looking for signs of drug trafficking; the raid was by the Region 3 Drug Task Force. And officers make such raids at risk of their lives. We must never forget that.
But waiting to clarify a situation rather than immediately escalating one could prevent misunderstandings and save lives.
The officers did not expect a bus full of people. One question to be answered — perhaps in a trial, if it gets that far — is whether police ran the license plates of the van to see who owned it. Did they gather more information or go in blind? Do officers have different protocols when they see children? Surely, seeing four children should be a signal to defuse the tense situation.
Once inside, the video shows a disintegrating situation. The couple and the four children are visibly upset. The police want their orders obeyed — now, not later. Voices are raised.
The video goes black, and during that time, the father says an officer punched him twice — he wasn’t quick enough putting on his pants. Understandably, he did not want to go outside naked. Also understandably, officers likely didn’t want him reaching for something. A cop can’t take the risk that instead of pants, a person could come up with a gun.
But watch the video again and consider this: What steps could have avoided the conflict?
Perhaps in emptying the bus, police could have de-emphasized speed. What mattered wasn’t getting everyone out so much as making sure no one was hurt or evidence (should they have been actual drug dealers) destroyed. Get the mom and children out and calm the man down. At least one of the officers did suggest he use a blanket to cover up, recognizing how embarrassing the situation was.
Once the bus is cleared, officers did not appear to try and comfort the traumatized people. The Giuffres were allowed to go about their business. The family says this experience remains one of the worst days of their lives. It should not have been that way.
