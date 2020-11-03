The United States is hardly that today — we are not united.
The bruising election of 2020 and the four years that led up to it have left wounds that must be healed. In the words of a young Barack Obama, we must remember what binds us: “We are one people, all of us pledging allegiance to the stars and stripes, all of us defending the United States of America.”
That was part of Obama’s 2004 speech at the Democratic National Convention in support of John Kerry, when the young Illinois senator burst into the national spotlight.
When Obama made the case for what unites us, rather than what divides us, he argued for a United States where people disagreed but did so without hating each other. That speech was so powerful it was clear Obama could someday be the nation’s first Black president. In 2008 and again in 2012, he fulfilled that promise — a Democrat, yes, but one who led both red and blue states.
Abraham Lincoln, the Republican president who led the United States through its worst times, warned the nation in 1858 that it could not survive division. His words at the Republican Party’s Illinois state convention still resonate today: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Lincoln later led the country to victory in the Civil War and may well have been able to fill the chasms left by its carnage. His brilliance, still reflected in American life, was a belief in the sum and not merely the parts. The tragedy was that his work was undone.
Over 150 years later, the nation faces similar labors — to heal our divisions while encouraging all Americans to fulfill the promise of these United States.
That happens when we work together. We won’t become our best nation when we snipe, argue and bully, whether on Twitter or across the kitchen table. As a nation founded on exemplary ideals, we have struggled to fulfill that promise.
So many of our Founding Fathers, revered and honored, held slaves. They considered Native people lesser; women could not vote. Only white male property owners could vote in the “original” version of this nation set forth in the Constitution. Our goal since our founding has been to take that promise and expand upon it, bringing justice and opportunity for all citizens.
Starting today, we must rededicate ourselves to the goal of creating a country where citizens can set aside their differences to work to make a better life for all of us. It’s easy, perhaps too easy, to blame that on a president who bristles for a fight or opponents bent on blunting his power. To heal and move forward, all of us must look inward first and summon, as Lincoln once said, the better angels of our nature. That’s true whether we live in Santa Fe or Los Angeles or Milwaukee.
First, we must survive the coronavirus pandemic, helping each other (wear masks, distance, wash hands and avoid large gatherings) to stop the spread of this virus. Then we must turn our attention to essential problems of our day.
There can be bipartisan solutions — bold, but garnering support from diverse points of view — to fighting climate disruption, updating immigration laws, protecting our public lands, supporting people during this pandemic and reinstating essential regulations to protect air, water and climate. We must reunite the families separated at our border; to do less would be to fail our founding ideals. And as a nation, we must confront our nation’s history of racial injustice while coming to grips with inequality in the present.
At the same time, we as citizens of this great democratic republic need to have hard conversations.
Can we disagree without being disagreeable? Can we move beyond this hard moment to dispute policy without bitter divisions? Can we return to a time when an election loss does not seem the end of the nation as we know it?
How we answer these questions will help the nation shake the pain of these past several years and bring the nation together. We are a lesser nation when divisions split us. But we have overcome worse divisions in the past — the Civil War or the clashes of the Vietnam War era spring to mind. We will do so again, starting right now.
