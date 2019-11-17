Thanksgiving — the fourth Thursday of November by federal decree — falls on Nov. 28 this year, meaning that it’s about as late as it can be.
That, in turn, means that Christmas is just around the corner, with Advent starting Dec. 1 and the countdown to the holiday beginning. Of course, since Christmas decorations have been up in stores since before Halloween, it’s not as though seeing twinkling lights or jolly Santas will be surprising. The season grows ever-longer.
Tucked in the frenzy of gift-buying and over-eating is the tradition of giving — not to each other but to those who are less fortunate. Traditionally, the Christmas season is one of the most important for charities and nonprofits. We’ve all seen the uptick in emails or letters in recent weeks, asking for donations. At one time, when charitable donations were a tax write-off, the pressure to give before year’s end made sense. Because writing off charitable donations is less common with changes in tax laws, the rush to give at Christmas might be lessened. The need remains, though.
Our neighbors require food, shelter, warmth. Nonprofits that do good, whether tutoring children, saving the river or teaching girls to run can use cash (and not just at Christmas, but all year round).
Thanksgiving, too, is when The New Mexican kicks off its own contribution to the giving season, the Empty Stocking Fund. The project, which unites our community in generosity, is taking applications through Nov. 30 or when 550 verified applications are received. To apply online, visit https://www.santafenewmexican.com/empty_stocking/. To be eligible for assistance, applicants must live in either Santa Fe or Rio Arriba county.
The priority is keeping people in their homes with utilities turned on, although other needs will be considered. For example, the newspaper is partnering with the Salvation Army to assist people who need household goods, and with Habitat for Humanity to help those who need home repairs. All applicants are screened, with their claims verified. The Santa Fe Community Foundation receives the donations.
It’s a community effort, one that has brought Santa Fe together for more than three decades. In 2018, donors gave $225,964. To donate online, visit https://www.santafecf.org/give-now/empty-stocking-fund; or, send a donation by mail to The New Mexican’s Empty Stocking Fund, c/o The Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, N.M. 87504-1827.
Watch for stories about the people who need help and for the lists of donors starting in late November. Be generous this giving season, whether to the Empty Stocking Fund or to the cause near to your heart. Our neighbors could use our help, this and all seasons of the year.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.