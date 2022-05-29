Knowing the Hermits Peak Fire began as a U.S. Forest Service-prescribed burn in April was painful enough, but then came the revelation Friday the Forest Service also caused the Calf Canyon Fire.
The two fires, which combined to create one complex blaze, have left more than 314,000 acres devastated across Northern New Mexico. The fire still is not out, and hundreds of people still are waiting to return home — if, indeed, they have a home.
From the start, the cause of the Hermits Peak Fire was without doubt. Las Dispensas Prescribed Burn, lit in what became too-windy conditions, escaped its boundaries on April 6. Even so, firefighters were near containing the blaze when a second fire began. Only in the case of the Calf Canyon Fire, the cause remained unknown. Until Friday, when U.S. Forest Service officials announced the cause: A pile of debris smoldering since a January prescribed burn had reignited.
It had remained dormant, even under snowpack. On April 9, the Forest Service account says smoke was reported around the vicinity of the Gallinas Canyon Wildland Urban Interface pile burn — which had concluded Jan. 29. Crews responded, lining what was then a 1.5-acre Calf Canyon Fire and monitoring it over the next few days. Ten days later, officials say the Calf Canyon Fire reignited and escaped. When heavy winds blew April 22, the fire spread and eventually, the two blazes combined into a single inferno.
Knowing the causes of the two blazes is essential, but more questions remain.
In the case of the Hermits Peak conflagration, the Forest Service still has not answered the biggest questions. What were the parameters of the blaze that allowed forest officials to go ahead with ignition? Why light in April, considering the erratic nature of winds and the dry forest conditions? Were enough crew members on hand in case something went wrong?
With Calf Canyon, even more questions exist. Did forest officials know the Jan. 29 prescribed burn wasn't all the way out? Once it reignited, how did it escape? Again, were enough firefighters on hand once the blaze reignited? So much more remains to be discovered and so much is owed the people whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed.
As Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in reaction to the revelation: "This is a first step toward the federal government taking full responsibility for the largest wildfire in state history, which has destroyed hundreds of homes, displaced tens of thousands of New Mexicans and cost the state and local governments millions of dollars."
In the short term, it is comforting to know this can't happen to anyone else. The U.S. Forest Service announced May 20 it was halting the use of prescribed fire on National Forest system lands temporarily, giving investigators space to figure out what happened in New Mexico and in other areas where fires escaped.
It’s clear the buildup of fuel in forests can’t remain. Too many years of suppressing the natural cycle of fires has left the West at risk. New Mexico’s two escaped prescribed burns have demonstrated the danger in painful detail.
Now, to make it as right as humanly possible — our Congressional delegation is introducing legislation to make sure fire victims are compensated — and make sure this won’t happen again. For that to happen, the Forest Service must accept full responsibility and figure out what went wrong, making a full and public report. Announcing the cause of the Calf Canyon Fire is only the beginning.