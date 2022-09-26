Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democratic U.S. senator from Arizona, long has been known for walking her own path.

She is not a reliable vote on important issues for her party, including removing the filibuster, instituting important climate change legislation and otherwise moving along identified party goals.

With the Senate in a 50-50 tie, if Sinema says no, legislation fails. She and another Democratic senator, conservative Joe Manchin of West Virginia, are known for frustrating President Joe Biden on important pieces of legislation.

