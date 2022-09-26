Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democratic U.S. senator from Arizona, long has been known for walking her own path.
She is not a reliable vote on important issues for her party, including removing the filibuster, instituting important climate change legislation and otherwise moving along identified party goals.
With the Senate in a 50-50 tie, if Sinema says no, legislation fails. She and another Democratic senator, conservative Joe Manchin of West Virginia, are known for frustrating President Joe Biden on important pieces of legislation.
Manchin and Sinema are powerful, and they like it that way.
Sinema is loud in her praise of bipartisanship; it’s the reason she says she is refusing to abandon support of the filibuster. She calls it a guardrail that ensures “millions of Americans not represented by the majority, in the moment, have a voice in the process.”
The filibuster is a Senate rule — a rule, not a law — that requires 60 votes to cut off debate on most legislative actions. Certain budget actions, Supreme Court and other federal appointments plus trade deals are among Senate deliberations where the filibuster doesn’t apply.
Without that supermajority, legislation cannot proceed to a final vote. Because 60 votes are required, important legislation to protect voting rights cannot pass the Senate.
And that apparently is just fine with Sinema, though polling shows 63 percent of all voters support passing important legislation to secure voting rights and ensure election integrity — the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act. Another 53 percent of likely voters would alter the 60-vote Senate threshold to pass the act with a simple majority.
Speaking Monday in Kentucky, Sinema said she wants to see the filibuster strengthened.
“The best thing you can do for your child is to not give them everything they want. … We should restore the 60-vote threshold for areas in which it has been eliminated.”
Her speech took place at the University of Louisville’s McConnell Center, named after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. He’s the guy whose contribution to bipartisanship was to say this: “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.”
As majority leader, McConnell also refused to let the Senate he led hold a hearing on Obama’s Supreme Court nominee, Merrick Garland. Hardly bipartisanship at work, considering the Senate’s role is to advise and consent on appointments, not block them. His move also broke the norms of the Senate, hardly the actions of someone who actually loves the institution.
McConnell was on hand to introduce Sinema before her speech, praising her as the most effective first-term senator he has seen, calling her a genuine moderate and a dealmaker.
“It took one hell of a lot of guts for Kyrsten Sinema to stand up and say, ‘I’m not going to break the institution in order to achieve a short-term goal,’ ” he said.
The trouble with this view isn’t that the filibuster is so wrong. It’s that an anti-democratic minority is using it to stop legislation that large majorities of Americans support. Congress exists to approve legislation that matters to a majority of Americans. The Senate should not be allowed to gum up the works, no matter how much Sinema loves the filibuster.