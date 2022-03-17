Compared to the events of the past two years, the one-page news release from the state Department of Health this week raised no eyebrows and didn't quicken the pulse.
"NMDOH will not host a COVID-19 update this week," the headline whispered.
What followed was confirmation that if the COVID-19 crisis is not actually kaput, it's at least abated to the point where acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase didn't feel the need to update the media — and thus, the public — on the latest in the pandemic.
For those weary of the pandemic, that's good news. For Scrase, it's probably the relief of a lifetime, since he's had to deliver ugly prognoses since March 2020.
In the news release announcing a break in coronavirus updates, the Department of Health warned it would hold news conferences "as needed" — language generally reserved for the fine print on cough syrup bottles. We'd love to believe this is the last of COVID-19, but if there's one thing Scrase has made evident in the past year, it's that we'll likely never be rid of the coronavirus. We'll simply have to live with it.
Toward that end, it's probably a good time to extend thanks to Scrase and his boss, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. For all the valid criticisms that can be leveled at state government's handling of the coronavirus, it's important that in this era of so-called "governmental transparency," — a saw everyone from dog-catchers to presidents love to mouth — the administration communicated throughout.
Sometimes, over communicated.
For many, many months, Lujan Grisham stepped to the microphone and answered questions about state policy, goals and execution about the virus. With each session, she left herself open to online trolls on real-life criticism. Some was warranted; much was unproductive screeching. When the governor wasn't on the screen, it was Scrase who provided an insider's look, laced with a mathematician's zeal, at the numbers that poured forth from the virus.
Scrase and the administration also mustered on-the-ground experts from nongovernmental institutions — leaders of the state's hospitals — to inform the public. All good.
Granted, there came a time when these news conferences took on the predictability of weekly chores. But Scrase and company deserve credit for understanding the greatest disservice a government can inflict on its citizens is the unwillingness to tell the truth, regardless of how ugly it is. And let's face it, coronavirus has been hideous.
That's not to say the Department of Health and the state were perfect. Too often, the inability to synthesize numbers into easily digestible nuggets left media organizations, the public and even other experts flummoxed. Even its decision this week to change how it will report coronavirus information in the future is a head-scratcher — the five-days-a-week reports on new infections, nursing home exposures and deaths are of value to many. A new online dashboard barely suffices.
The next step for state officials is hard to predict, if only because the virus has a mind of its own. New cases and deaths are falling, but other omicron variants are lurking in the world. If history is any guide, they will pounce. The wisest among us will remain wary and remember the smart practices that kept hundreds of thousands safe in New Mexico.
We knew what to do because officials were driven in their zeal to make sure we understood. Let's hope neither leaders nor the public become complacent in the coming weeks and years.
Scrase became perhaps the second-best known face in New Mexico during the pandemic — the Zoom doc with a pretty fair bedside manner. We appreciate all he's done, and we know he'll accept the following in the manner intended:
We hope it's awhile before we see you again.
