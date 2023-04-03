On Friday, the public health order related to COVID-19 in New Mexico ended.
That doesn’t mean the COVID-19 threat is over — people are diagnosed every day, some are admitted to the hospital and others still die. More than 34,000 people died of COVID-19 in the U.S. through the first three months of the year, according to recent statistics.
Still, the state Department of Health has announced Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order would not be renewed, as it has been intermittently since the pandemic began in 2020. Under the order, the state declared a public emergency and set mask mandates for indoor spaces and required COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers and a few other categories of employees.
All of that is going away, with the federal public health emergency order expiring May 11.
Starting Monday, the New Mexico courts system no longer is requiring masks inside courthouses. Visitors to courthouses won’t go through health screening questions, either. Public schools can follow recommended guidelines from the Department of Health, set more stringent rules or ignore them entirely.
In Santa Fe, the district plans to continue its current COVID-19 practices for the time being. Those include contact tracing and requiring students or staff exposed to COVID-19 to wear well-fitting masks.
Hospitals and other medical centers across the state also are making changes more slowly — and that’s wise, considering the many vulnerable people receiving treatment. Their mask mandates will remain in place until April 16. At that point, masks will become optional for patients, visitors and health care workers, with all four major hospital systems announcing the change last week. Hospitals are keeping the mandate a few weeks longer because of the current respiratory illness season.
After April 16, the four major hospital systems — Lovelace Health System, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, the University of New Mexico Health System and Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center — are advising individuals to assess their own risks in hospitals, clinics, doctor’s offices and other treatment centers. Still, certain areas of the hospitals where vulnerable populations are treated will continue universal masking.
Not only are health measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19 gone, individuals who qualified for expanded health and food benefits from the federal government are losing them. More than 100,000 people in New Mexico will begin losing their insurance coverage through Medicaid. Another half-million people who rely on food stamps will see benefit reductions; some 24% of New Mexicans receive SNAP benefits, the highest percentage in the nation.
It’s a post-pandemic world now.
A post-pandemic world in which COVID-19 lingers and remains a danger for the elderly or the immunocompromised. With that reality is a weaker safety net, with experts on food insecurity warning the months ahead are going to be hard on families and individuals who can’t stretch their budget to cover food costs.
The pandemic brought out the best in many people. Now, in a world where many believe COVID-19 is over and life is “normal,” the question is whether those good intentions will linger.
Fortunately, the basics remain the same. Protect people at risk. Donate to food banks or pantries at your church or school. Don’t be offended if you’re asked to wear a mask in a hospital or doctor’s office — our health care workers don’t need the aggravation, let alone the infection.
The emergency may be over, but the daily struggles remain as challenging as ever. That will be our test: Can we stay true to the best parts of ourselves while remaining vigilant in the best interests of others?