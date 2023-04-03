On Friday, the public health order related to COVID-19 in New Mexico ended.

That doesn’t mean the COVID-19 threat is over — people are diagnosed every day, some are admitted to the hospital and others still die. More than 34,000 people died of COVID-19 in the U.S. through the first three months of the year, according to recent statistics.

Still, the state Department of Health has announced Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s executive order would not be renewed, as it has been intermittently since the pandemic began in 2020. Under the order, the state declared a public emergency and set mask mandates for indoor spaces and required COVID-19 vaccinations for health care workers and a few other categories of employees.