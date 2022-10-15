Joseph Maestas ran for mayor of Santa Fe back in 2018. He and several others lost the race to Mayor Alan Webber, who campaigned on a promise to fix the city’s financial practices, which were in disarray.

A 2017 report from McHard Accounting Consulting — the famed McHard report — found the city had “extremely high risks of fraud, due to the almost complete lack of internal controls.” Candidates for city council and mayor carried a copy of the report around, reading it, marking it up and vowing to do better if elected.

Fast forward to 2022, when Webber has served one full term as mayor and was re-elected in 2021. At minimum, the city’s financial reporting system remains a mess, leading one to wonder whether its financial standing will follow suit. Perhaps internal controls have now been reinstated — that’s the claim, anyway — but it’s hard to get an accurate picture of spending and revenues without a complete audit, turned in on time, each and every year.

