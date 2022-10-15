Joseph Maestas ran for mayor of Santa Fe back in 2018. He and several others lost the race to Mayor Alan Webber, who campaigned on a promise to fix the city’s financial practices, which were in disarray.
A 2017 report from McHard Accounting Consulting — the famed McHard report — found the city had “extremely high risks of fraud, due to the almost complete lack of internal controls.” Candidates for city council and mayor carried a copy of the report around, reading it, marking it up and vowing to do better if elected.
Fast forward to 2022, when Webber has served one full term as mayor and was re-elected in 2021. At minimum, the city’s financial reporting system remains a mess, leading one to wonder whether its financial standing will follow suit. Perhaps internal controls have now been reinstated — that’s the claim, anyway — but it’s hard to get an accurate picture of spending and revenues without a complete audit, turned in on time, each and every year.
That’s not what has happened in Santa Fe.
For five of the past six years, the audit has been late. And it looks as if the 2021 audit — still missing — and the 2022 audit won’t be completed by December as promised. The new “deadline” is June.
Come January, Maestas is almost certain to become the state auditor for New Mexico; he faces a token Libertarian opponent in November’s election. As state auditor, it is his office’s responsibility to ensure local governments and others follow the law — conducting audits, turning them in on time and spending taxpayer dollars correctly.
Current auditor Brian Colón had called the city of Santa Fe on the carpet in the spring, promising to intervene “to prevent further financial crisis.” That intervention seems to have been less than robust, focused on bringing in the state Department of Finance and Administration. The city of Santa Fe is still going it alone.
When Maestas takes office in January, we trust one of his first tasks will be ensuring the city’s new, “realistic” timeline isn’t blown. As a former city councilor, Maestas will know what questions to ask and won’t gloss over hard truths. Taxpayers need facts and transparency from a trusted source. He also understands what issues the city’s late audits are creating with agencies jointly managed with Santa Fe County — the city has been fiscal agent for the Solid Waste Management Authority and Buckman Direct Diversion.
The 2021 audit, city officials were told last week, isn’t likely to be completed until June. That’s despite the city spending millions to hire outside accounting help and replacing its former finance director with Emily Oster, a certified public accountant who previously worked at the state Tax and Revenue Department.
Since she’s only been on the job two months, Oster is hardly the villain of this story. And, despite grave disappointment over yet another delay in completing the audit, the June date at least seems realistic. Maybe, just maybe, the city won’t blow another deadline.
The city has contracted with a private firm for audit preparation and accounting services — outside help was necessary because of severe staffing shortages that caused the backlog of work. Slowly, that work is being caught up.
Slight silver linings can be spotted. The current fiscal year audit is proceeding. Starting in July, when the fiscal year began, the city was able to close its books each month — key to turning audits in on time. It’s also fairly basic, which demonstrates how bad the city’s financial practices had become. Other progress: Critical software upgrades are taking place. And the Finance Department now has a 20 percent vacancy rate, which is actually an improvement. Sadly, that begs the questions, how bad was it before and why?
Still, the city has reconciled its cash balances, according to Accounting Officer Ricky Bejarano. The inability to do so was a reason given by CliftonLarsonAllen, the city’s former accounting firm, when it basically fired Santa Fe as a client. The city’s finances, the firm said, were in no shape to be audited.
Apparently, the city now can be audited, albeit late (again). Some day in the future, perhaps taxpayers will be able to read and absorb that document. Progress? Yes, but not nearly enough.