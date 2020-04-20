Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse in oil prices are poking holes through the $7.5 billion New Mexico state budget. It was only a matter of time before the state’s cities and counties also felt the damage — and from what local officials are saying, services close to home also will change to reflect the new revenue forecasts.
Budgets built in healthy times cannot be sustained. That means services will be reduced — and the question is what services and how. The key jobs of government are ensuring public safety, as well as performing basic services such as trash pickup and maintaining roads; after such essentials, it depends on what local governing bodies want to do and what local citizens demand.
In the city of Santa Fe, government has been expansive — with centers for seniors, recreation and young people, an impressive parks and trail system, mass transit, libraries and support for arts and culture. The city also operates an airport and a water utility.
The city is projecting at least a $46 million shortfall across all of its funds through the end of the fiscal year in June. Cities have to balance budgets, so that must be made up even as it deals with the fiscal year 2021 budget — which likely will be decimated because of the economic crash. Not only are residents being asked to stay home to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, impacting all economic activity in town, the summer tourism season is not going to happen. This is unprecedented.
To start chipping away at the deficits, Mayor Alan Webber announced he is taking an immediate 30 percent pay cut, with announcements about future personnel actions expected soon. An informal hiring freeze is in place already, and the mayor said a more formal freeze will be taken to the City Council for approval. Spending has been frozen.
From those first steps, it appears clear — we trust — that the highest-paid employees will be called to sacrifice more than people who make less. It’s also obvious that rather than waiting, the city is moving quickly to stabilize its budget and prepare for even harder choices ahead. Unlike the state of New Mexico, the city of Santa Fe was able to transfer the ability of the City Council and other committees to meet virtually, meaning the work of government isn’t postponed until large groups of people can safely gather without fear of spreading germs.
We have supported Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s decision to wait for a special session until June for several reasons — there will be, we hope, less risk of infection, a better understanding of the financial picture and enough time for all parties to work out a reasonable budget. At the same time, cost-saving measures that can be put into place administratively, without legislative approval, make sense, and we hope to hear more about what the state is doing in that area.
At the city level, plugging the short-term deficit will involve the mayor, other city officials, council members and importantly, rank-and-file city employees — because with tax revenues plummeting, decisions cannot be postponed. We know residents will have ideas about what services are essential as well, and they should speak up, loudly.
The message from the mayor is clear, though.
The city will live within its means. It will do so by restricting spending — there is hope that some state and federal dollars will be available to help shore up revenues but regardless, Santa Fe will spend less. There will be no reliance on new taxes because of the economic crisis, although other ways of raising money — selling assets at a good price, for example — are on the table.
Going forward, the city will use prudence and caution, but also humanity — any wider pay cuts or even layoffs affect people’s lives. More jobs lost — whether private or public — also damage the community as a whole. Public health and public safety remain priorities, whatever decisions are made.
Currently, the city has $102 million budgeted for operating expenses — the so-called general fund that pays salaries and other daily expenses that keep government running. That won’t be the figure that is spent come June 30, the end of the fiscal year.
And with revenues plummeting as the economy crashes, there’s little way of knowing what Santa Fe will have to spend starting July 1. This budget is being built in real time, with a bleak revenue picture and uncertain future. By moving quickly, city leaders are trying to move in front of an economic downturn that could end up rivaling not the recession of 2008 but the Great Depression of the 1930s. Tough times. Tough choices. The new normal.
