Systems are key to making government run well — that’s true whether keeping parks maintained, removing weeds, sweeping streets, picking up trash or otherwise doing the work citizens expect.
That’s why a trash receptacle on Washington Avenue near the New Mexico History Museum is an interesting case study.
On a Monday at 11 a.m., the stone trash container was overflowing. Plastic bottles, cups, Coke cans, papers and other debris spilled over the top, some litter falling to the sidewalk. It’s an ugly look for a city that should have a pristine downtown — not just for visitors but for the people who live and work here.
We all know that’s not always the case.
On the same day, a stroll around the Plaza, down Lincoln Avenue and up Marcy Street found the other trash cans and recycling bins emptied and ready to receive more trash. Across the street on Washington Avenue, closer to the corner of Palace Avenue, trash cans were similarly maintained. Even in back of the Main Library, where receptacles sometimes aren’t emptied before they spill over, no mess could be seen.
Why, then, did no one pick up trash from that one bin on Washington Avenue?
A trash overload — at this same bin — is not unusual. On Sept. 2, a Friday, at 3:46 p.m., the bin was stuffed. Trash lay around it because there was no more room inside. That day, other trash cans — as far away as Water Street — also were full and one even had a bag of trash propped up against the container.
This was before tens of thousands of people headed downtown for the Burning of Zozobra.
Something in the system of emptying trash and recycling bins downtown does not seem to work, perhaps because of lack of staff. Before and after special events, plans do not always seem adequate to handle the increased litter. Worse, an overflowing trash container can remain crammed full for hours. Days, even.
And this is happening just a few blocks from City Hall. Presumably, on lunch or coffee break, a city employee might walk by, see the trash and call to have it removed.
Think of all the powerful people who go in and out of City Hall — the city manager, the mayor, city councilors, top city workers and others. Even so, downtown trash cans can stay crammed to the brim.
We recommend a page out of the playbook of former Mayor Sam Pick. He was not a full-time mayor. He didn’t earn a six-figure salary. What he did do is spend time walking around the city. When Pick saw an issue, he called his city manager — often Isaac Pino — and asked him to take care of it. Pick wanted the trash picked up. He liked clean sidewalks and streets free of debris. Flowers drooping? He would point it out.
In ways large and small, Pick focused on making sure Santa Fe presented its best version of itself to the world.
One of his favorite activities? Sitting on a bench on the Plaza, talking to people. Whether tourist or local, Pick would ask them what kind of day they were having. He would ask them what they liked — or didn’t like — about Santa Fe. What could be better? He wanted to know where the problems could be found. That’s how to eliminate them.
Maybe city workers miss the trash can when emptying others downtown or think a state maintenance worker is going to dump it. Because of its location, this bin might need to be emptied more frequently than others. Perhaps the site needs a bigger trash can, one with a recycling bin attached.
Overflowing trash on a busy downtown street is hardly the worst problem in the world. That means it can be fixed. For that to happen, someone in authority needs to be paying attention.