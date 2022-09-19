IMG_4088.jpg

An overflowing trash can on Washington Avenue.

 The New Mexican

Systems are key to making government run well — that’s true whether keeping parks maintained, removing weeds, sweeping streets, picking up trash or otherwise doing the work citizens expect.

That’s why a trash receptacle on Washington Avenue near the New Mexico History Museum is an interesting case study.

On a Monday at 11 a.m., the stone trash container was overflowing. Plastic bottles, cups, Coke cans, papers and other debris spilled over the top, some litter falling to the sidewalk. It’s an ugly look for a city that should have a pristine downtown — not just for visitors but for the people who live and work here.

