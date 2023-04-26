Abortion culture wars are alive and well in New Mexico.

On one side, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, reelected in no small part because she consistently has supported the bodily autonomy of women. With her are the state attorney general, most local officials and residents who support abortion and reproductive rights. They’re the same people who propelled her to a second term: in other words, a majority.

On the other side are out-of-state advocates traveling the country in search of municipalities and their residents willing to pass restrictions on abortion. The effort is taking place across the nation, including in New Mexico. Some cities declare themselves sanctuaries for the unborn. Other counties or towns seek to use zoning to limit the operation of abortion clinics.

