Abortion culture wars are alive and well in New Mexico.
On one side, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, reelected in no small part because she consistently has supported the bodily autonomy of women. With her are the state attorney general, most local officials and residents who support abortion and reproductive rights. They’re the same people who propelled her to a second term: in other words, a majority.
On the other side are out-of-state advocates traveling the country in search of municipalities and their residents willing to pass restrictions on abortion. The effort is taking place across the nation, including in New Mexico. Some cities declare themselves sanctuaries for the unborn. Other counties or towns seek to use zoning to limit the operation of abortion clinics.
The latest attempt at eliminating abortion rights in New Mexico came earlier this week in Edgewood, where the Town Commission voted 4-1 to ban access to abortion pills and other materials. Commissioners did so using the cover of an antiquated federal statute — the Comstock Act, an “anti-vice” law dating back to the 1870s.
It remains on the books but hasn’t been enforced in a half-century. Among other bans, the law prohibits using the mail to deliver materials that can cause abortion. Interpreted broadly — these ordinances and subsequent lawsuits are designed to reach the U.S. Supreme Court — the Comstock Act is a tool anti-abortion activists believe can be used to ban abortion across the nation.
Forget about states deciding abortion rights, although that’s what the Supreme Court majority stated when striking down Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Justices said abortion should be decided closer to the people at the state level. But if the court rules the Comstock Act still applies, states will have little say.
The full act also bans dissemination of lewd materials and contraceptives. Those provisions aren’t in play because of federal court rulings. Still, if the court struck down Roe, who’s to say whether Griswold v. Connecticut, the ruling that legalized contraceptives, will remain?
In 1996, the late Patricia Schroeder, then a congresswoman from Colorado, told her fellow House members: “Anthony Comstock’s crusade against free speech and reproductive choice represents one of the worst chapters of our history. The last thing this country needs or wants is a bridge to the past represented by Comstockery. Suppression of free speech, suppression of reproductive choice, is an aberration from genuine American values.”
She wanted the act taken off the books. Unfortunately, Congress failed to listen. The Comstock Act, moribund, is being resurrected for the current moment.
Meanwhile, despite the actions of towns or counties, the right of a woman to seek an abortion remains legal in New Mexico.
Not only did legislators pass a law codifying reproductive rights during the 2023 legislative session, Attorney General Raúl Torrez has said he believes the right for women to choose is enshrined in the state’s constitution. He is urging the Supreme Court to rule on the issue. What’s more, the Legislature passed and the governor signed a statute forbidding local governments from interfering in abortion rights.
That makes ordinances such as the one passed in Edgewood without teeth in New Mexico. That’s true even with the ordinance’s odd provision allowing citizens to sue ban violators in civil court, with a minimum fine of $100,000 possible. Of course, none of that matters if the Supreme Court decides the Comstock Act remains viable 150 years after it first passed.
Should that happen, what New Mexicans want won’t matter.