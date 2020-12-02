The country needs more Gabriel Sterlings.

The nation needs more citizens like Gabriel Sterling.
You should know his name.
He is an elections official in Georgia. And unlike most GOP senators or governors or members of Congress, Sterling went before the cameras and lights on Tuesday and told the world that claims of fraud, incitements to violence and other craziness from the Grand Old Party need to stop.
Sterling is a Republican and Georgia’s voting system implementation manager. While he understands that every candidate has a right to seek out every vote, he is furious that unfounded claims of fraud are putting lives at risk. And he's sick of those — from the president on down — who are feeding the frenzy.
“It has to stop,” Sterling said at a news conference at the state Capitol. “Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language.”
He added: “This is elections. This is the backbone of democracy, and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. It’s too much.”
Trump and his allies — weeks after the election — continue attack the the election process in Georgia and elsewhere for results they did not like.
Joe Biden won Georgia by a scant 12,000 votes, the first such victory in a presidential race since Bill Clinton won in 1992. Two GOP senators on the ballot did not win the required 50 percent majority required by Georgia law. That means control of the U.S. Senate depends on a January runoff election between U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Republicans, and challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, Democrats. Those are the facts, difficult as it is for Trump to accept them.
“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia,” Sterling said.
It’s time, he said, for the president to “stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed. And it’s not right.”
And Sterling didn't just take on the president. He wants GOP officials from Georgia to speak out, to condemn dangerous rhetoric, including Perdue and Loeffeler. not just the president, either. They have not. Instead, they have attacked the GOP Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, simply for doing his job.
Unable to accept the results, the Trump campaign continues to file baseless lawsuits, make false claims and ask for recounts. Trump, even after being asked to tone it down, did this on Tuesday, tweeting: "Expose the massive voter fraud in Georgia."
The claims of election fraud — and remember, there is no proof — have inspired Trump loyalists to take to the streets around the Capitol building in downtown Atlanta. They are harassing Georgia election officials and their families. Sterling says the top bosses understand that such pushback can be part of the job, as unpleasant as it is. But he was furious on Tuesday that a young contract employee had received a death threat — complete with a noose and a note that said the worker should be “hung for treason.”
“I can’t begin to explain the level of anger I have right now over this,” he said. “And every American, every Georgian, Republican and Democrat alike, should have that same level of anger.”
Sterling had the guts to speak out against a sitting president from his own party. Most elected GOP officials aren’t even tough enough to congratulate Joe Biden on winning the election, normally a routine part of the transition.
Trump has broken norms and has made mockery of the important rituals of our nation — reportedly, he will not attend Biden's inauguration or invite the former vice president to the White House as is customary during the transfer of power.
But Trump could have been checked, at least in part, had more members of his party pushed back.
When Nixon was embroiled in the Watergate scandal, Sen. Barry Goldwater and a number of GOP leaders went to the White House and told Nixon he needed to resign. Our GOP senators, with the occasional exception of Mitt Romney, have been too afraid to lose power. Emboldened, Trump is raising millions and persuading his base the election was rigged. According to Monmouth polling, some 77 percent of Trump supports distrust the results.
The goal, we all know, is not to upset the results of the election. That would be a bonus. Trump's plan in losing is to sow doubt, to remove Biden's opportunity to govern as a legitimately elected president and return in 2024 as a challenger. There's even talk Trump might announce his re-election campaign during the inauguration.
Calling democratic processes into question for personal gain is dangerous. It must be challenged.
The country needs more Gabriel Sterlings.
