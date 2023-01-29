The Washington Post

The coronavirus pandemic has been a strenuous trial for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s premier public health agency. Its demoralized workforce is exhausted, its authoritative voice diminished, its data-gathering processes cumbersome. The agency’s funding is too inflexible to deal with challenges that demand rapid mobilization. The time has come for a major reset, which ought to be a high priority for the new Congress.

How the CDC reached this point is clear. Political pressure and manipulation by the Trump administration early in the pandemic played a role, as has deep polarization in American politics, which has fostered greater skepticism about science and debate over whether public health interventions infringe on personal freedom. But the trouble also lies in how the CDC is structured, funded and directed. These deficiencies can be fixed in the wake of the pandemic, and the CDC could come out of it stronger and more nimble. The nation needs a more robust CDC — not a smaller one, as former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently called for in a Post op-ed.

