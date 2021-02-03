Bipartisan discussions about the COVID-19 relief package — whatever the final results — are a refreshing return to the business of lawmaking.
One side presents legislation. In this case, President Joe Biden wants a $1.9 trillion package of COVID-19 relief passed by Congress, with money going to individuals, businesses and state and local governments. The money is critical to dealing with the virus and the economy, especially in providing more dollars to expand the vaccination rollout and helping public schools open with enough staff, personal protective equipment, ventilation and testing.
The Democrats also have promised — for months — to deliver some $350 billion to hard-pressed tribal, state and local governments, many of which dipped into reserves to fight the coronavirus and whose tax revenues have plummeted because of the damaged economy.
Republicans are trying to use Biden’s promises to reach across the aisles to stop the bill in its tracks, presenting an alternative that comes in at $600 billion without any relief for tribal, local and state governments.
Democrats, emboldened for once, have said they want GOP support but are indicating they will go it alone if necessary. That’s possible by using Senate rules through the process of budget reconciliation, which allows legislation to pass with 50 votes (Vice President Kamala Harris is the tie-breaker to get to a majority of 51).
By indicating they would use the budget reconciliation process, Democrats are showing their determination to keep the promises their party made — and won with — during the 2020 election.
At the same time, Biden sat down with GOP senators to discuss their proposals, treating them with respect. He understands unifying the country doesn’t mean giving up the promises of a campaign or abandoning principle, but he does want to keep bringing all sides together. Compromise is how legislation is formed, with listening a key ingredient in the process.
And Biden was a master of the Senate deal. He is indicating there is room for negotiation on the direct stimulus to individuals. A December COVID-19 relief package delivered $600 to most Americans; this legislation has $1,400 in individual relief — that’s the promised $2,000 — with current negotiations focusing on whether those payments can be targeted to those who most need them. Well-off Americans would not receive checks under this scenario.
A provision to increase the minimum wage to $15, included in Biden’s original proposal, may not make it into the final package.
There is room, it seems, if not to meet in the middle, to at least hear the viewpoints of the other side and make adjustments.
The American people too long have seen a Senate where legislation went to die. Now, they are watching politicians who will use every legislative strategy to keep promises — and to deliver the relief the country needs.
Biden is correct that the need for stimulus funds — money for vaccinations, not to mention local, state and tribal governments tapped out fighting the virus — is urgent. He is right to push Congress to pass this legislation. Governing is back. What a relief.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.