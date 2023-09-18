Little underscores the inability of U.S. government to tackle big challenges than the broken immigration system and its associated problems on the southern border.
The United States seems unable to abandon political gamesmanship in favor of actually governing. Yet for cities such as Sunland Park on the New Mexico-Mexico border, the stalemate at the federal level is causing real issues in the lives of New Mexicans, with few solutions in sight.
New Mexican reporter Daniel J. Chacón and photographer Luis Sánchez Saturno recently visited Sunland Park to report on its booming cannabis industry. While there, they spent time with Mayor Javier Perea, who worries about the costs of illegal immigration on his town despite its reputation as a safe, secure city (“Caught in the middle,” Sept. 18).
Many of the worsts costs are to migrants themselves, with Perea noting that just this year, the city found some 25 bodies, with another 80 or so located outside municipal limits. A failed immigration system is deadly.
Town residents also are paying the price for a broken system, dealing with migrants in their yards, on the streets and the constant noise from helicopters hovering over the city in search of broder-crossers. A gap in the famed border wall by Sunland Park makes it easier for migrants to cross there, and it’s too expensive to connect the fence from Sunland Park to El Paso across a 4,675-foot mountain.
The border wall has never been the right solution, anyway. It’s costly and ineffective. Like so much to do with the border, the famous phrase — “Build the Wall” — was about easy political gain rather than hard, practical solutions, ones that take time and effort and can’t fit into a soundbite.
Perea is correct when he says, “It’s not going to be one solution.”
Congress and President Joe Biden need to address immigration reform that streamlines the process of applying to come to the United States. That means would-be migrants could apply more easily in their country of origin and be granted approval without having to travel hundreds of miles.
That may be too complicated, with a presidential election year just around the corner. Still, Congress could — finally — pass legislation to take care of individuals who came to the United States through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program.
These young adults, brought to the U.S. as children, had no say in what was happening to them. This country is their home, but because DACA was established through an Obama-era executive order, it has been repeatedly challenged in the courts. The Trump administration sought to end it, as have Republican-led states. Last week, a federal judge called unlawful a move by the Biden administration to implement DACA through federal regulation.
Once more, the some 600,000 adults who now are living without fear of deportation because of DACA face uncertainty. Tens of thousands of others who would have been eligible for DACA relief can’t apply until the court cases are settled. Like the residents of Sunland Park and other border cities, they are victims of government’s inability to act.
Perea wants more resources at the border so his small city doesn’t have to spend scarce dollars on what should be a federal responsibility. That is one part of the solution, yes, but so is creating a process where people who are able and want to work in the United States can travel here without risking their lives crossing a desert.
Another part of the solution is ensuring the young adults brought here as children have the security they deserve.
Finding answers in a divided country is never simple. But surely in the United States, leaders still exist who can create compromise on tough issues to move the country forward. Or do they?