Little underscores the inability of U.S. government to tackle big challenges than the broken immigration system and its associated problems on the southern border.

The United States seems unable to abandon political gamesmanship in favor of actually governing. Yet for cities such as Sunland Park on the New Mexico-Mexico border, the stalemate at the federal level is causing real issues in the lives of New Mexicans, with few solutions in sight.

New Mexican reporter Daniel J. Chacón and photographer Luis Sánchez Saturno recently visited Sunland Park to report on its booming cannabis industry. While there, they spent time with Mayor Javier Perea, who worries about the costs of illegal immigration on his town despite its reputation as a safe, secure city (“Caught in the middle,” Sept. 18).

