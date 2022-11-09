One ticket, purchased in California, is the winner of the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot.

The ticket purchaser — still anonymous — matched all six numbers, beating the odds of 1 in 292.2 million to take home the big prize. Taken as a lump sum instead of an annuity, the prize is $997.6 million, according to Powerball.

Winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-57, and the Powerball was 10. In addition to the jackpot, more than 11.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $98.1 million, including 22 tickets that won $1 million. They matched the five numbers but not the Powerball.

