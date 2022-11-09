One ticket, purchased in California, is the winner of the record $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot.
The ticket purchaser — still anonymous — matched all six numbers, beating the odds of 1 in 292.2 million to take home the big prize. Taken as a lump sum instead of an annuity, the prize is $997.6 million, according to Powerball.
Winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-57, and the Powerball was 10. In addition to the jackpot, more than 11.2 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $98.1 million, including 22 tickets that won $1 million. They matched the five numbers but not the Powerball.
It's a dream come true — only in many cases, winning the Powerball and other big-money prizes ends up a nightmare.
For one thing, most winners don’t have experience in handling big money. It’s not unknown for winners to blow through millions and end up broke.
Here are just a few winners who became losers, from a list gathered by USA Today in 2021.
A 1988 Pennsylvania winner — a $16.2 million jackpot — faced a hitman hired by his brother aiming to inherit the cash. Within a month, the jackpot winner filed for bankruptcy and had $1 million in debt.
A 2002 West Virginia winner, with a $315 million windfall, was already a millionaire. Even though, one would assume, the man knew how to handle money, tragedy followed his big win. His construction company went broke four years later, and a daughter and granddaughter died of drug overdoses. He was robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars at a strip club.
A 2006 Florida winner — $30 million — was murdered three years later, shot in the chest by someone who had befriended him after the windfall.
But a gigantic cash prize doesn’t have to ruin a winner’s life. Financial experts advise taking the payout not as a lump sum, but as an annuity — that way, the winner can adjust to becoming rich and the tax burden is lessened. Find a trusted investment professional and avoid frivolous spending; even with millions in the bank, it’s too easy to fritter the cash away. Have a financial plan, and stick to it.
Use the time before claiming the prize to prepare for a new life — and that can mean keeping quiet about it for a time. It’s not uncommon for winners to be hounded for cash, whether by relatives, strangers or worthy charities. The West Virginia winner, in fact, said in a 2003 interview that he wished he had stayed quiet about his prize: “If I had to do it all over, I’d be more secluded about it.”
In many ways, the lottery is like life. How you deal with the cards you are dealt determines success of failure. California’s newest multimillionaire can use the windfall wisely, or go on a spending streak that ends in disaster. Perhaps before claiming the prize, read the cautionary tales of lottery winners whose lives were ruined. Then look for the rare winners whose lives improved — there’s a cowboy who kept his ranch and a Florida winner who established a foundation that continues helping people after her death.
Winning big doesn’t have to mean losing — but a smart winner will think hard and long after claiming the big prize. Else, the dream sours quickly.