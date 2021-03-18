Get ready to read, Santa Fe.
Not that we aren’t already reading — it’s a great activity in a pandemic lockdown — but starting Saturday, Santa Fe can participate in The Big Read, thanks to a $15,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant to the Santa Fe Public Library.
The book we all will be sharing is Luis Alberto Urrea’s Into The Beautiful North, but reading is just one part of this community event.
Urrea is a bestselling and honored author recognized for his understanding of the southern border — he was born in Tijuana to a Mexican father and American mother. Despite his recognized expertise on the border, Urrea has been quoted as saying he is “more interested in bridges than borders.”
His novel focuses on 19-year-old Nayeli’s journey north on a trip to recruit men to help repopulate her village — the men, including her father, have left and bandidos are threatening. There are overtones of The Magnificent Seven as she seeks out her heroes, with lessons along the way that all who are reading together can absorb.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, the effort kicks off with music from Carlos Medina Conjunto and Lone Piñon as well as readings from the book.
Given pandemic limitations, the start to our communitywide reading event will be virtual. (Visit santafelibrary.org for all the details about where to watch. One easy place to tune in is the Santa Fe Public Library’s Facebook page.)
The virtual show promises to be great fun, with information about all The Big Read activities. There will be performances from the Santa Fe Opera’s Young Voices, city Poet Laureate Elizabeth Jacobson and Youth Poet Laureate Artemisio Romero y Carver. Medina, popular as both a musician and comedian, has written a new song for the event.
Books are available at 20 percent off from local bookstore Collected Works, in Spanish and English. The library has both print and virtual copies, too, although many are checked out.
For people who love a scavenger hunt, join the Friends of the Library Instagram and Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. Saturday for clues — copies of the book have been hidden all over town. Follow the clues to find your own copy of this book.
The idea of the NEA Big Read is to bring the community closer and spread the joy of reading. Since 2006, more than 5.7 million Americans have attended an NEA Big Read event. A full guide to events can be found at santafereads.weebly.com.
The community read-along goes through June, with discussions of the book, films, activities for children and other events. Other books, suitable for younger readers, will be part of the effort.
Santa Fe is fortunate to be one of 84 communities in the nation taking part this year, and Library Division Director Maria Sanchez-Tucker deserves credit for applying. In the midst of our chaotic world, The Big Read offers us the opportunity to sit back, read a good book and learn from one another as we do. Community building, one page at a time.
