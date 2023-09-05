A near-total ban on abortion evidently is not enough for some Texans obsessed with halting all such procedures anywhere, for nearly any reason.

Now, the zealots are attempting to limit the freedom of women to leave the state and travel elsewhere to seek an abortion.

This attack on freedom of movement is in its early stages, focusing on prohibiting individuals from driving on local roads in search of an abortion. As the only state bordering Texas where abortion is legal, travel to New Mexico is a clear focus of such ordinances, with routes that lead to New Mexico targeted.

