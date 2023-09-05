A near-total ban on abortion evidently is not enough for some Texans obsessed with halting all such procedures anywhere, for nearly any reason.
Now, the zealots are attempting to limit the freedom of women to leave the state and travel elsewhere to seek an abortion.
This attack on freedom of movement is in its early stages, focusing on prohibiting individuals from driving on local roads in search of an abortion. As the only state bordering Texas where abortion is legal, travel to New Mexico is a clear focus of such ordinances, with routes that lead to New Mexico targeted.
The push to pass laws that seek to limit freedom of movement is designed to make women afraid and force them to give birth. The authors of these initiatives, including abortion activist and pastor Mark Lee Dickson from East Texas, are clever about the language. They are "protecting" women and passing "anti-abortion trafficking" laws. The sleight of hand with verbiage obfuscates their real purpose, which is to eliminate a woman's choice.
Women traveling to seek abortions out of state are not being trafficked. They are making decisions about their bodies and their futures. But "trafficking," Dickson says, is the right term since a fetus is unable to give consent. As director of Right to Life of East Texas, Dickson has been a mover in asking local governments to become more involved in preventing all abortions, including creating the "sanctuary cities for the unborn" movement that has spread to some 67 cities and several counties in the nation.
Currently, New Mexico has a number of cities and counties that have declared themselves such sanctuary jurisdictions — illegal actions under state law that guarantees women reproductive rights.
In the small southeastern New Mexico town of Eunice, city officials in April sued to overturn that law, claiming an 1873 federal statute supersedes it. The lawsuit is currently on hold while the state Supreme Court considers a different case focused on anti-abortion ordinances; for now, state law continues to trump local ordinances.
In Texas, two counties and two cities are reported to have adopted the law to limit travel on their roads, although two other cities — the conservative towns of Llano and Chandler — wisely have tabled the initiatives. The law doesn't bring in sheriff's deputies or local police to target travelers; it asks citizens to serve as vigilante justice seekers, authorizing anyone to sue a person or organization they think has violated the ordinance.
Women seeking an abortion would be exempt from the lawsuits. Instead, the focus is on their helpers. But the net effect is the same.
By asking citizens to spy on their neighbors, the Texas law will create an atmosphere of fear and mistrust. Sounds like life in Leningrad circa 1963.
Freedom of movement is a fundamental American value. It is protected by the U.S. Constitution. Curtailing interstate travel is so contrary to our history that even conservative pro-life officials are hesitating. That's why Llano and Chandler have put the proposal on hold.
In Llano, anti-abortion town councilor Laura Almond was quoted in TheWashington Post as saying, “It’s overreaching. We’re talking about people here.”
Overreaching is the goal, however. For Dickson, the idea is to build a wall around Texas that precludes women from traveling out of state and stops abortion. But if recent events are any indication, he hopes to expand the walls to include New Mexico.
Already having lost the freedom to make choices about whether to give birth, the women of Texas now face losing the freedom to move about without being questioned.
Stay alert.
The anti-abortion movement is advancing. Oh, for pro-life activists who would turn from a focus on outlawing abortion to helping women prevent unwanted pregnancies. In this better world, they would work with abortion rights supporters to make reality what should be a common goal — ensuring that every baby is loved, wanted and welcome.