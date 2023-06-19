Some good news for the city of Santa Fe’s embattled finance department. Finally.

Despite two still-outstanding annual audits, the city of Santa Fe received notification last week S&P Global Ratings continues to have faith in its financial stability. That’s the agency, you remember, that had placed the city on the “CreditWatch” list in March. With this notification, we have learned Santa Fe is no longer “CreditWatch negative” because of a lack of financial reporting.  "CreditWatch negative" signaled a potential for negative impacts to the city’s all-important bond ratings.

Lower bond ratings would have meant the city has to pay more to borrow money, increasing maintenance or construction projects costs. Instead, the city's ratings remain AAA — the top rating — for water utility bonds; AA+ for the wastewater utility and senior lien gross receipts tax revenue bonds; and AA for subordinate lien GRT and general obligation bonds.