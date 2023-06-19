Some good news for the city of Santa Fe’s embattled finance department. Finally.
Despite two still-outstanding annual audits, the city of Santa Fe received notification last week S&P Global Ratings continues to have faith in its financial stability. That’s the agency, you remember, that had placed the city on the “CreditWatch” list in March. With this notification, we have learned Santa Fe is no longer “CreditWatch negative” because of a lack of financial reporting. "CreditWatch negative" signaled a potential for negative impacts to the city’s all-important bond ratings.
Lower bond ratings would have meant the city has to pay more to borrow money, increasing maintenance or construction projects costs. Instead, the city's ratings remain AAA — the top rating — for water utility bonds; AA+ for the wastewater utility and senior lien gross receipts tax revenue bonds; and AA for subordinate lien GRT and general obligation bonds.
S&P stated in a news release the city has been working with consultants to provide enough information for agency to keep the bond ratings stable — that includes the draft audit for fiscal year 2021, estimates for fiscal year 2022 and current fiscal year 2023 data.
The key takeaway is this: Under city Financial Director Emily Oster, the city apparently has made the necessary changes to ensure timely reporting of how money is being collected and spent. That means, S&P said in a release, “we expect future delays will be unlikely.”
Now, the city must catch up with past-due audits. That’s how residents will regain their faith in how their money is being handled — faith that, understandably, has been almost exhausted over the past few years when the city seemed incapable of keeping its financial house in order.
Excuses — and reasons — for the continuing chaos in the finance department have been numerous over the months. A new software system had a difficult launch. The place was short-handed. And on and on, with numerous missed deadlines and leadership failures. It began to seem as if taxpayers would never have a clear picture of where their money went.
For the first time in a long time, the news is more positive.
Yet the audit for the fiscal year that ended in June 2021 remains out despite being due a year-and-a-half ago. City finance staffers say it will be ready to be submitted by the end of June — which, by the way, is a week from Friday.
That leaves the audit for fiscal year 2022 still outstanding — it was due six months ago. Once that overdue document is complete, staffers will be focusing on solid record-keeping and tracking finances so that come December 2023, the audit for the current fiscal year is submitted by deadline.
Should that happen, workers in the finance department deserve a party. Oster and her team have done — or so it seems — what she promised when she was hired back in August 2022. At the time, she called the opportunity "exciting" and the chance to give back to her hometown.
As we said in an editorial welcoming her, “Should Oster finally whip the office into shape, she will have the thanks and respect of a grateful city.”