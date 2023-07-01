When it was recruiting scandals or multiyear payoffs on ex-coaches’ bloated contracts, New Mexico gritted its teeth and looked the other way.
When it was the constant cry for new and often-expensive facilities, compliant legislators and the taxpayers who elected them rolled over and OK’d the builds.
When everyone from athletic directors to freshman point guards were accused of crimes big or small — sometimes both — we heard and saw no evil.
But if there were ever a time to scream “Enough already!” it is now.
New Mexico State University has provided its funders, backers and enablers 8 million reasons to pull the plug on intercollegiate athletics.
Surely, last week’s $8 million settlement between NMSU and two Aggies basketball players who accused their teammates of sexually charged abuse — and their coaches of doing nothing to stop it — must give even the biggest pennant-wavers a reason to take stock. In a state where college sports scandals are common and often all too spectacular, the awful morass at NMSU is the Mount Everest of embarrassment.
We’ll say it again: $8 million. Out of your pocket.
That is not to imply the plaintiffs in the case — former Aggies standout William Benjamin, his son, NMSU freshman William “Deuce” Benjamin and Shakiru Odunewu — are somehow unworthy of some kind of compensation for the abject negligence displayed by coaches, athletic administrators and the leaders of the campus at the highest level.
What the athletes apparently endured boggles the mind.
But equally stultifying is the state’s collective willingness to endure such costs.
Most people who attended New Mexico State would tell you they love their university with all their heart, and with good reason. But never has being an Aggie been so fraught with embarrassment. What had been a successful men’s basketball program is in ruins; its short-term future destroyed by a terrible hire of a coach, Greg Heiar, who clearly was out of his depth.
The athletic director who made the decision to go with Heiar, Mario Moccia, not only kept his job, he got a contract extension.
But the real acid is not what has happened to Aggie basketball. It’s what has happened to New Mexico State as an institution.
There’s an old bromide that says intercollegiate athletics are to a university what a front porch is to a house. It’s not the most important part, but it’s the thing people see — and from which they draw conclusions about what occurs inside. If that’s true, New Mexico State’s upper-level leadership has sullied the university almost beyond repair. The porch is Three Mile Island. The living room is worse.
Fixing the problems won’t be easy, but there’s a way to start: New Mexico State’s regents, its incoming president and New Mexicans at large need to ask whether such tragic absurdities are really worth having a Division I intercollegiate athletic program. The answer, no doubt, will be a resounding “yes,” because dropping almighty sports would create controversy that, incredibly, would dwarf Aggie basketball’s most recent shenanigans.
Nevertheless, it’s a serious debate worth having, and not just at New Mexico State. Almost all the state’s universities, particularly UNM, have often watched the athletic tail wag the dog. If Lobo-lovers lean to a sense of schadenfreude over the Aggies’ troubles, they shouldn’t. A basketball transcript-rigging scandal in the late-1970s known as Lobogate set national standards for institutional negligence — and sent the university reeling. Other scandals have followed through the years.
Even Eastern New Mexico University, which plays in the NCAA’s more modest Division II, faces the potential for trouble on par with New Mexico State. Three former Greyhounds women’s basketball players this spring filed a lawsuit claiming they were sexually assaulted by their coach’s husband. As with the NMSU situation, it’s difficult to imagine the case going to a jury, increasing the potential for a settlement that could be every bit as controversial, if not eye-popping, as the one engineered in Las Cruces last week.
Which, ultimately, begs the question: At what point does this stop making sense?
In the best of times, most universities, including those in New Mexico, have to subsidize sports. It has been the accepted cost of doing business. But the situation at New Mexico State prompts a rethink, if only because it’s pretty hard to wave your pennant, hold your nose and guard your wallet at the same time. Sadly, that’s precisely what intercollegiate athletics are forcing everyday New Mexico taxpayers to do.