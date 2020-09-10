To be honest, we’re a bit sad today. The 308th Fiesta de Santa Fe should be kicking off, first with a solemn Mass and then with activities on the Santa Fe Plaza through the weekend, especially the beloved Pet Parade and candlelight procession to the Cross of the Martyrs closing festivities on Sunday.
Each year in the fall, this community gathering brings locals back to the Plaza after a long summer of art markets, tourist visits and other goings on. Come Fiesta time, fall is in the air and the entire town breathes a collective sigh of relief as the busy season ends.
Like so many traditions in a time of pandemic, the public Fiesta events have been canceled for 2020. Yet despite the restrictions of our world, the Fiesta will continue, just as it has since 1712.
At its heart, Fiesta de Santa Fe pays tribute to the hardiness of a people and to the New Mexico that was forged from revolution, resettlement and, finally, the ability of disparate peoples to live together — if not always in harmony, at least in cooperation and mutual respect.
It is both a secular community celebration and a deeply religious occurrence, given its roots. The Fiesta is based on a promise from Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas to the Virgin Mary — in her depiction as Our Lady of the Annunciation, Our Lady of the Rosary, La Conquistadora and, today, as Our Lady of Peace, the statue residing in the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi.
Don Diego was charged with resettling New Mexico after the 1680 Pueblo Revolt and prayed to Our Lady to assist him in that effort when he returned, first in 1692 and then with settlers in 1693. He promised that her people and their descendants would honor Our Lady with vespers, Masses and processions in perpetuity. Along the way, the fun of Zozobra, parades, melodrama, fashion shows, food booths on the Plaza and all the other beloved experiences have been woven into the fabric of Fiesta.
In this year of COVID-19, when large gatherings are unhealthy and selfish, the original promise is not forgotten. Already the traditional Novena Masses to Our Lady, which occur during the summer, took place virtually. The tradition continued, just livestreamed.
And so it is with the 308th Fiesta de Santa Fe. Thursday night, vespers occurred at the cathedral, with the faithful signing up to attend while others watched virtually. The traditional Pregón de la Fiesta Mass was recited Friday, starting at 6 a.m. At the Mass, the sitting mayor or his representative opens the Fiesta, using the original Sept. 16, 1712, proclamation. Mayor Alan Webber has been practicing his Spanish to be ready. Other events, either livestreamed or requiring reservations that can be made at cbsfa.org, will continue through the weekend, with 6 p.m. Sunday vespers the closing ceremony.
Fiesta, billed as the longest-running community celebration in the nation, has proven adaptable over the decades. That’s as true in 2020 as in 1712, with a people who find a way to keep their promises, no matter the circumstances. This Fiesta, we wish for healing in our community and in our world. We certainly need it.
Turn in those guns
This weekend, locals can make their world safer.
From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, take any unwanted guns to the Santa Fe Police Department, 2515 Camino Entrada. It’s a no-questions-asked gun buyback, organized by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence in cooperation with the city of Santa Fe. The anti-gun-violence group funds the buybacks, except the costs for police clocked in for the event.
The idea is simple. People turn in a weapon and receive a gift card; $250 for a semi-automatic rifle, $200 for a semi-automatic handgun and $100 for a long gun or pistol. This is the 10th Guns to Gardens buyback — 140 arms were collected during the last one — with the weapons gathered eventually turned into garden tools. They become useful rather than destructive.
Especially with rising depression rates as the coronavirus pandemic continues, getting guns out of homes is a sure-fire method of preventing suicides. Santa Fe also experienced the deaths of two teenagers killed in shootings over the summer. Removing guns could prevent future violence.
If nothing else, stop by and pick up free gun locks and learn how to store weapons safely. A person in despair who has to open a safe, remove the trigger lock and locate ammunition (stored separately) could have time to reconsider. With no guns within reach, depressed individuals are even safer. Turn in those guns.
