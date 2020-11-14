Planning for the 2021 regular legislative session is happening now, but it’s difficult to see how such a meeting can happen both safely and with in-person access for the public.
Under the state constitution, the Legislature is required to meet the third Tuesday in January for either 30 or 60 days. The 2021 session is a 60-day session. Those sessions are typically busy, with hundreds of bills considered, thousands of hours of testimony and a Roundhouse packed with citizens, lobbyists and lawmakers in close quarters.
But in New Mexico and the nation, the coronavirus pandemic is out of control. Cases are at an all-time high, hospital beds are filling up or full, and deaths are increasing. New Mexico cases reach new markers every day, with many deaths each day.
On Friday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham told the state she was restricting all but essential business operations for the next two weeks, starting Monday. She even said she would ask the Legislature to meet in special session to provide aid to people and businesses — that could happen within days.
The situation is that dire, and it is likely New Mexico will get worse before it gets better. When asked about the regular legislative session, she said lawmakers would make decisions about how it operates but added, “I just don’t see a scenario where [in-person] can be safely done.”
That should put to rest the notion, at least for the time being, of moving the regular legislative session to the Santa Fe Community Convention Center so citizens can attend hearings and discuss bills with legislators. We admire the hard work that went into considering and building the plan — citizen access is essential — but even in mid-January, the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is unlikely to allow that many people under one roof. It’s not safe. It’s also not necessary.
Republicans, through Minority Leader Jim Townsend, are encouraging the postponement of the session. “In reality, there is no reason to rush the Legislative Session this year when there is a high likelihood that we would have to return in a Special Session or Extraordinary Session, later in the spring or summer, to readjust our budget when our state’s fiscal situation is clearer,” he wrote in a statement.
This could have bipartisan support, as Democratic state Rep. Deborah Armstrong also has urged waiting, telling a recent meeting of the Legislative Council Services: “I strongly advocate we delay the session.”
Job one for New Mexico — whether for legislators, the governor or the general public — is getting a handle on a virus that is flooding the health care system and making thousands of people sick.
What that means is this: The Legislature must remain fluid — meet as constitutionally required on the third Tuesday in January. Organize the House and the Senate. Introduce essential legislation only.
Then send everyone home to work; committee meetings can be held via Zoom, with active citizen participation. Virtual participation might be less attractive for activists and lobbyists than in-person meetings, but we have seen in City Council meetings that the public can still weigh in via the internet. And while rural internet is a problem, surely it’s not as difficult as the four-hour drive to Santa Fe that so many citizens face when attempting to share their views.
Do what must be done in person, quickly — with, of course, an enforced mandate that all lawmakers wear masks and distance. Legislators who refuse should be ejected from the chambers.
Recess and then reconvene as necessary to pass legislation. Work on the budget can continue, and by spring, the state will have a better sense of just how much money it has to spend, anyway. House Speaker Brian Egolf and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth have become experts at working with other legislators remotely; the special session earlier this year helped them work out how best to conduct business — they can make sure progress occurs while keeping staff, other lawmakers and the public safe.
It makes sense to complete the legislative session in March or April, when the virus has been pushed back by efforts made today and after the Biden administration will have had time to make inroads in controlling COVID-19. Business as usual, whether for a family Thanksgiving or for the legislative session, cannot be an option anymore.
Yes, the legislative session will be fluid. And we will adapt. Who knows? A better way of running the Legislature might emerge on the other end — one that brings in participation from all corners of the state, with lawmakers closer to the people they represent.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.