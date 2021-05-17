Watching the fire crews from Santa Fe prepare for the season is to experience both worry and comfort. The forests around town are tinder-dry, even with assorted showers over the past few days.
Yet it’s clear that should the worst happen, we are prepared. The men and women who belong to the Atalaya Hand Crew, part of the Wildland Division for the Santa Fe Fire Department, are working hard so they are ready if — or when — the threat of fire materializes.
When a big fire will ignite, firefighters know — and they are in the wise process of preparing for the worst while hoping for the best.
Being chosen for the 15-member crew is a job in itself. Applicants must past difficult physical tests, including hiking three miles wearing a 45-pound weighted vest.
The team begins the day with physical training at 7, difficult off-trail hikes, fire simulations and training on tools and equipment. Before being certified, all members of the crew must go through 80 hours of training to receive certification. There is both an art and science to fighting fires.
As crews train, experts with the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and other agencies are searching out the most fire-prone areas, places where trees are short of moisture and a spark will be all it takes.
Everyone knows the forests are drier than in past years because of the lack of snow and rain — more than half of the state remains in extreme drought. Many of our forests are overgrown, too, meaning there’s plenty of fuel to burn, whether the cause is a lightning strike, a cigarette tossed carelessly or a camper leaving a fire unattended.
Twenty-five years ago, for those of you who follow The Past 100 Years feature in this newspaper, Northern New Mexico already had suffered two damaging fires. A smoldering campfire sparked the Dome Fire in April 1996, while the Hondo Fire near Taos a few days later grew from a trash burn.
People are the worst threat when it comes to fire, which is why New Mexico’s national forests are putting Stage 1 restrictions in place — the Lincoln and Gila forests have them in force, while Santa Fe and Carson forests go into Stage 1 on May 24.
These restrictions mean fires, campfires, charcoal grills or coal and wood stoves can only be used in developed campsites or picnic areas with Forest Service-built rings or grills. No campfires will be allowed at dispersed camping sites. Propane stoves or lanterns can be used, but only with on/off switches and manufacturer-approved safety specifications.
Sadly, many visitors to the forest are not even taking usual precautions — dousing the flames, sifting through ashes and ensuring the fires are out. Earlier this month, fire prevention patrols found 18 unattended fires in the Jemez Ranger District and another 10 abandoned campfires in the Pecos/Las Vegas Ranger District. Some of the fires actually were blazing — no one had tried to douse them.
One important restriction — applicable in both forest and town — is that smokers should not smoke outside. In town, we have seen smokers blowing and tossing butts out the windows. Outdoor fires are banned right now in Santa Fe, too. We are all taking extra precautions — and we must.
The stakes are high in 2021, just as they were in 1996, when thousands of acres burned. Fires are possible, even likely. Some day, a fire will come that threatens our city and water supply. For that day, we must continue to prepare.
