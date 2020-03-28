The overwhelming challenge in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and stopping COVID-19 from spreading is that we do not know the extent of the enemy’s forces. It is difficult to win a campaign without enough information. Without near-universal testing to find the disease, it will be difficult to isolate the virus.
That’s why hearing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham say she wants everyone in New Mexico tested is heartening.
That’s why hearing the president continue to say tests are available when they are not is disheartening.
That’s why a major focus — along with preparing hospitals for a surge of the disease and finding equipment to protect front-line health workers — must be expanding testing to as many people as possible, especially those in confined quarters. This will take leadership from the federal government as well as at the state and local levels.
Test people inside immigration detention facilities. Test inmates in jails and prisons. Test the elderly in nursing homes and rehabilitation centers. Test the homeless in their nightly shelters.
Test. Test. Test.
In San Miguel County in Colorado, population 8,000, officials there are offering all residents a new sort of test for COVID-19. United Biomedical, a multinational biotech company, is donating the tests. Why? Two of its top executives, a married couple, live in Telluride — the San Miguel County seat — part time.
Access to testing should not depend on having top executives live in your community, of course. But in today’s United States, when whole NBA teams can be tested while public defenders with symptoms of the virus go begging, having important people on your side makes a difference. It’s yet another flaw in the American system this pandemic has exposed.
Not testing early and often has exacerbated the toll this pandemic is taking. In the beginning, the federal government made bad decisions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention designed its own test, but it was faulty and replacement kits were delayed. States initially were not allowed to do their own tests, and samples had to be sent to the CDC for confirmation. Bureaucratic red tape dominated from the top down.
Who could be tested also was a problem; narrow criteria meant that it was impossible to get a true sense of how widely the virus had spread.
South Korea took a different approach, testing some 15,000 people a day, demonstrating that solid information can help beat back the virus and control the epidemic. Mass testing does two things: It helps identify carriers who can be isolated and also finds outbreak zones that can be targeted for containment.
Not testing — especially for a disease in which carriers often don’t show symptoms — can be deadly.
What happened to Jennifer Burrill, with the Santa Fe Public Defender’s Office, is a cautionary tale. The 48-year-old has tested positive for COVID-19, but she had to fight to be tested.
On March 4, she went to a state clinic with symptoms — perhaps from allergies — but wanted to double-check because she works with high-risk populations and meets a lot of people during the course of the day.
The clinic told her to call the Department of Health hotline, but she couldn’t get through. A week later, she began coughing severely and had a sharp pain in her lungs. She was tested the next day and received results two days later. It’s likely she had contact with more than 60 people before her diagnosis was confirmed, including 12 inmates and her elderly mom with emphysema.
On March 4, New Mexico did not have a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Updated state Department of Health guidelines — and an expansion of testing sites — make it easier to obtain a test in New Mexico. The private-public partnership here has made New Mexico one of the more aggressive states in increasing the number of tests, and the Department of Health no longer must approve COVID-19 tests. Still, the state is prioritizing testing those people who demonstrate symptoms. Tests are limited, yes, but that’s still a mistake. Testing the people who don’t show symptoms is how we can stop spreading the disease.
The next step should involve testing as many people as possible. Italy, a country that has suffered so much in this pandemic, once again can provide guidance. Here’s what a doctor on the ground says: “Test the neighborhood, test the relatives, test the friends, and isolate all positive individuals.”
That’s Andrea Crisanti in an interview with CBC News in Canada. He’s an infectious disease expert at Imperial College London who went home to Italy to help during the pandemic. He’s in Vò, a town of some 3,400 people west of Venice.
While Italy’s overall death toll is in the thousands, Vò stopped the spread locally through testing and retesting, reaching every resident regardless of symptoms. After the first round of tests, which found 3 percent of the population had been infected, doctors discovered that 25 percent of people had symptoms and 75 percent had none.
By isolating people without symptoms, the town has triumphed over the virus. A second test 10 days later showed the rate of infection had decreased 90 percent.
Test widely. Catch cases early. Isolate them.
Crisanti: “If you do it now, you will stop the disease.”
That’s advice the United States needs to take.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.