A focused, intensive search for the killer of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has paid off. And while platitudes about teamwork and cooperation among law enforcement officials sometimes ring hollow, they are well-earned in this instance.
The addition to the team — in this case, members of the Muslim community who called in tips and information — deserves praise as well.
The result: The 51-year-old suspect in at least two of the shootings, Muhammad Syed, is in custody, with police continuing to investigate whether he was involved in the other two killings.
Apprehending the suspect became the focus of Albuquerque, state and federal law enforcement officers in recent days after a string of killings over two weeks. The victims mostly were young Muslim men, and their deaths shattered that small community in the state’s largest city. For several days, the manhunt — and the uncertainty — held the attention of the nation.
Congratulations to members of the often-beleaguered Albuquerque Police Department, FBI and state police, who among others, apparently solved at least part of the puzzle.
The first shooting occurred Nov. 7, 2021, when 62-year-old Mohammad Ahmadi was killed behind a halal market he owned with his brother. On July 26, the victim was Aftab Hussein. On Aug. 1, it was Muhammad Afzaal Hussain. And on Friday, the victim was Naeem Hussain.
Presented with an ugly, frightening set of circumstances, law enforcement worked together in unison.
Police and other agencies officials stepped up to maintain a presence near mosques and places of importance to the Muslim community. City departments helped to deliver groceries and hot meals to individuals afraid to leave their homes. Counseling has been made available to members of the community.
Now, justice must be delivered swiftly and surely as mourning continues and the investigation moves forward.
For Northern New Mexico, the shootings hit home. Muhammad Afzaal Hussain was beloved — he had worked for the city of Española as director of the planning and land use office, recently celebrating his one-year anniversary. With his University of New Mexico graduate work completed, the Pakistani immigrant was preparing to move to Española.
It is telling that Hussain was hired by former Española Mayor Javier Sánchez and retained by new Mayor John Ramon Vigil — who defeated Sánchez in a recent election. It is a painful, wistful thought to wonder about all the good Hussain might have accomplished in his lifetime. And the same is true for the other victims.
Our support and sympathy go out to all members of the Muslim community in Albuquerque and New Mexico, and our thanks are extended to law enforcement officers for a job well done in identifying and apprehending a suspect. In a news conference announcing Syed’s arrest, Albuquerque police Chief Harold Medina lauded the work and efforts of many, including those who work for other agencies. He’s right: They deserve the entire state’s thanks.
The relationships cemented in cracking this case, we believe, will continue. That’s a promising note for city and state officials grappling with crime and its insidious effects on the state’s largest city — and, as a result, all of New Mexico. The investigation continues, with all agreed that justice demands the perpetrator of these crimes be held accountable.
Ensuring a just outcome — a fair, impartial and thorough investigation to be presented to a jury — will be another team effort. But if this sad episode has even the hint of a silver lining, it’s this: When everyone works together, it’s amazing what can be accomplished.