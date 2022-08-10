A focused, intensive search for the killer of four Muslim men in Albuquerque has paid off. And while platitudes about teamwork and cooperation among law enforcement officials sometimes ring hollow, they are well-earned in this instance.

The addition to the team — in this case, members of the Muslim community who called in tips and information — deserves praise as well.

The result: The 51-year-old suspect in at least two of the shootings, Muhammad Syed, is in custody, with police continuing to investigate whether he was involved in the other two killings.

