Santa Fe has another reason to be proud — Tara Hughes, a Santa Fe Public Schools teacher has been named the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.

She is a groundbreaker, too. She is the first early childhood educator to be so honored. A pre-K inclusion teacher for 4-year-olds at Nye Early Childhood Center, Hughes was chosen because of her outstanding efforts in supporting and coaching colleagues. The announcement came last week, with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Public Education Department Secretary Kurt Steinhaus and Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Trujillo on hand to celebrate.

As teacher of the year, Hughes will have the opportunity to take her knowledge and ideas across the state, sharing with other teachers successful classroom strategies that can change the lives of children.

