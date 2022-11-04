Santa Fe has another reason to be proud — Tara Hughes, a Santa Fe Public Schools teacher has been named the 2023 New Mexico Teacher of the Year.
She is a groundbreaker, too. She is the first early childhood educator to be so honored. A pre-K inclusion teacher for 4-year-olds at Nye Early Childhood Center, Hughes was chosen because of her outstanding efforts in supporting and coaching colleagues. The announcement came last week, with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Public Education Department Secretary Kurt Steinhaus and Superintendent Hilario "Larry" Trujillo on hand to celebrate.
As teacher of the year, Hughes will have the opportunity to take her knowledge and ideas across the state, sharing with other teachers successful classroom strategies that can change the lives of children.
The selection of an early childhood educator has symbolic significance as well.
New Mexicans are voting Tuesday on Constitutional Amendment 1, which, if approved, would increase distributions from the Land Grant Permanent Fund to provide more stable revenue for expanding early childhood education across the state. Under Lujan Grisham, the state has committed to investing in education that takes place before kindergarten — home visits, support for families, preschool and pre-K classes.
All of that must be paid for in a sustainable manner; thus, using dollars from the permanent fund that flow in a predictable stream.
The belief is that for all children to succeed in school, opportunity must be more equal. What some families can’t provide, solid early childhood education can. For the investment to pay off, great teachers are essential — teachers like Tara Hughes and others. A few months ago, another Santa Fe teacher, Gonzales Community School's Gabrielle Kahawai, won a prestigious Milken Award.
Hughes has generously shared her knowledge on managing classrooms, effective strategies and developing children’s emotional-social skills. Through it all, she weaves in the fundamentals necessary for future academic achievement, Superintendent Chavez says.
Peer engagement among educators is a key strategy to retaining teachers and helping them grow their talents even after college days are over. Laying down foundational basics so children arrive at kindergarten ready to read, comprehend numbers, communicate and work well with others also matters.
Hughes is doing both. And she is helping other teachers find their own successful strategies.
A former carpenter and welder, Hughes once ran the Santa Fe Opera stage crew, where she taught college-age students stage operations and construction. That led to a love of education, and stints teaching in private school and as a special education assistant. Inspired, she returned to college to earn a master’s degree in special education at New Mexico Highlands, teaching in an autism-specific pre-K classroom.
All children, she believes, can be educated.
She’ll be sharing those beliefs around the state soon, taking with her an understanding of how to bring out the best in small children. In so many ways, she's a treasure to celebrate.