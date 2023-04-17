Today’s the day — the deadline for filing federal state and income taxes for 2022.

To thousands of New Mexicans, Tuesday is just another day. They have filed their taxes, with more than 700,000 returns already into the state Taxation and Revenue Department. While last-minute filers are rifling through papers or refreshing their browsers, the early birds will be going about their business. Some likely will be spending tax refunds — early filers get their refunds sooner.

One reason tax filers can be late — and it’s not just procrastination — is because U.S. tax codes are complicated. The code is estimated to total 7,000 pages long, depending on how large the type is. Each time the feds grant an exemption, rules are developed, adding to the complexity.

