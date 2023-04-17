Today’s the day — the deadline for filing federal state and income taxes for 2022.
To thousands of New Mexicans, Tuesday is just another day. They have filed their taxes, with more than 700,000 returns already into the state Taxation and Revenue Department. While last-minute filers are rifling through papers or refreshing their browsers, the early birds will be going about their business. Some likely will be spending tax refunds — early filers get their refunds sooner.
One reason tax filers can be late — and it’s not just procrastination — is because U.S. tax codes are complicated. The code is estimated to total 7,000 pages long, depending on how large the type is. Each time the feds grant an exemption, rules are developed, adding to the complexity.
The IRS reports 85 million e-filed tax returns last year were prepared by hired professionals, compared to 67 million prepared by the taxpayers themselves. In 2021, the average cost of hiring a certified public accountant to prepare and submit a Form 1040 and state return with no itemized deductions was $220, while the average fee for an itemized Form 1040 and a state tax return was $324.
Tax preparation is a big business. The latest estimates from the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs show Americans are projected to spend some 6.5 billion hours putting together their taxes. About half that time comes from the hours individual filers spend putting together their returns. Conservative estimates put the opportunity cost of all those hours spent on tax returns at $313 billion in lost productivity every year. Surely, that’s an incentive to do better at making it easier to file and pay taxes.
While reducing the complicated tax codes to a flat tax system — as the state of Kansas is attempting to do — goes too far, Americans would benefit from a less cumbersome tax system.
In Kansas, the Legislature passed a state income tax that would apply a 5.15% rate to all income after $6,150, regardless of income. It’s unclear whether the state’s Democratic governor will sign the legislation, estimated to cost $300 million a year in revenue and ensure affluent taxpayers keep a lot more of their money. That’s unfair to taxpayers on the lower end of the income scale. However, the simplicity is something to be envied.
In Sweden, the tax deadline is May 2. There, earners receive four pages of tax forms — already filled out — before the deadline. If the forms look good, the taxpayer logs in to the tax department, signs them electronically and files. Some filers even send in taxes via telephone text messages.
This could work in the United States, a 2022 study from the National Bureau of Economic Research found. Four economists surveyed a large sample of 2019 tax returns and concluded the Internal Revenue Service could accurately fill in tax information for about 64 million to 73 million returns. That’s about 42% to 48% of all returns filed that year. The Inflation Reduction Act included $15 million to study creation of a free IRS tax-filing website, one designed to do essentially what happens in Sweden. The agency has nine months to report back.
While this might be bad news for big tax preparation firms, it would be a boon for ordinary men and women currently spending too much time and money filing taxes.
Another alternative? Do the hard work of simplifying the federal tax code.
Until that happens, rework this familiar saying: “In this world, nothing is certain but death and taxes.” No, the certainties are death, taxes and complexity designed to make filing taxes much harder than it should be.