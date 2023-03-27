In a state that has struggled with educating children, it is encouraging to see programs emerging that will ensure kids master essential skills.
Take improving literacy, an area where New Mexico students lag behind counterparts in other states. Statistics from the Public Education Department show only 34% of public school students in grades K-11 are proficient in reading. That’s unacceptable.
But it can change — and must.
Rayna Dineen, founder of the Santa Fe School for the Arts and Sciences, where the kid-led program Hooked on Books was born, now is executive director of Reading Quest. This organization grew out of Hooked on Books, created in 2012 by middle school students with Dineen’s able guidance.
Hooked on Books led to the Reading is Magic summer program, which offers intensive summer reading programs for students one or two years below grade level in reading. Campers on average have been tracked making a little more than a year’s growth during each two-week session, taught by master reading specialists and teenagers trained in the techniques.
Now these techniques are in public schools, combining the science of teaching reading with developing a love for books. Reading is more than a task or homework; it’s fun.
Reading Quest currently serves 440 young readers at schools in Santa Fe and Las Vegas, N.M. Soon, the world of reading professionals will know about Reading Quest, with staff from the organization presenting at the World Literacy Summit in Oxford, England, in April. Some 40,000 people around the world will learn what is working in Northern New Mexico — that’s an accomplishment worthy of praise.
The Reading Quest approach makes clear that how reading is taught is critical to success, with no distracting arguments over phonics vs. whole language instruction. The “science” involved means instruction for students on phonics and comprehension. Phonological understanding — an awareness of the speech sounds that letters and letter combinations make — also helps students move from the printed to spoken word. All matter for reading success.
Despite the science, this is no drab lesson, devoid of color and excitement. The rules help students unlock the joy of reading, the passion so important to create young people who will turn to the written word as easily as they do a screen.
The learning model has been part of the state Public Education Department’s best practices for improving student literacy since 2020 — New Mexico finally is clear about what will help all students make progress.
However, knowing best practices and applying them are two different things. The state, school districts and schools themselves have to help teachers understand how best to teach reading — and bring trained tutors and groups such as Reading Quest to support classroom efforts.
Workshops for volunteer tutors and for parents can provide guidance to support student reading away from school; Reading Quest offers them and also keeps a list of online resources at readingquestcenter.org. The best-intended adult, there to read with a child after school, is more effective with the right strategy and approach.
At Nina Otero Community School in Santa Fe, Reading Quest first graders improved test scores by an average of 48 points, far above the anticipated growth of around 12 points.
For decades, New Mexico has worked to improve literacy without moving the bar. Reading Quest is one program that works, and its techniques will benefit children, whether in the classroom, in tutoring or at home. Of course, home reading is easier when children are accompanied to the public library for books or have their own books. Another nonprofit, BOOKKIDS, is taking bags of books to schools so children can choose their own. This worthy effort also can make a difference.
We are learning what works in real time — from now, the discussion should center on how to spread these successful techniques far and wide. It’s clear New Mexico kids can learn to read, read well, and best of all, eventually love the written word. Teach them — using science and fun — and they will read.