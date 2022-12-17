Budget surpluses must be invested, not squandered — and that’s why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature should target spending in ways that will make the most difference in the lives of New Mexicans.
Toward that end, the state must strengthen its Medicaid system, the state-managed federal health care program for low-income citizens. It’s an $8.8 billion annual expense, run by the state Human Services Department.
With some 47 percent of residents in the state relying on Medicaid for health care, spending now to shore up its services not only helps individuals, it’s an economic boost as providers make more money and expand services. In rural areas, particularly, increasing Medicaid payments can keep hospitals and clinics open.
Long term, there is potential to save money, too, as patients receive care early and prevent expensive medical crises later. Treating diabetes in the early stages is just one example, but an important one: Attacking the problem early can be less expensive than paying for years of dialysis or kidney transplants later.
It leads to a better quality of life, too, a worthy goal in and of itself.
For those reasons, improving Medicaid must be a top priority in the 2023 Legislature.
Not only do provider rates need to be increased, the state must consider how to handle health care after the COVID-19 pandemic emergency ends next year and as many as 100,000 New Mexicans lose Medicaid benefits. One initiative being discussed by health care activists is a proposal called Medicaid Forward. It would allow residents whose incomes are too high to qualify for Medicaid to purchase insurance through the program, and will be discussed in the 2023 legislative session.
A recent evaluation of the program, prepared for the Legislative Finance Committee, detailed what we know — Medicaid is hampered by a shortage of providers, low pay rates to those providers and outdated contact information that makes it hard for people seeking care to find providers.
The bottom line is simple.
Medicaid doesn’t pay health care providers enough to cover their costs. As a result, they turn patients away. That means individuals don’t receive the health care they need.
The report detailed the myriad problems. So scarce is access, the average patient might have to make six or seven calls to book one new patient appointment with a primary care provider and 10 calls to obtain a new appointment with behavioral health providers. What that means, of course, is many sick people simply give up.
The 72-page report prepared for the LFC calls for the Human Services Department to prepare a statewide network adequacy assessment report on Medicaid, sharing that information with the Legislature each year. The idea is to know what is out there and what gaps in coverage remain.
Other key recommendations in the report: The Legislature must appropriate additional funds to pay providers more (of course). To make sure those dollars are spent well, the Human Services Department must develop strategies to determine whether managed care organizations are delivering care adequately and to penalize substandard providers.
Another recommendation should be relatively simple to do: Create updated provider directories. The department needs to require managed care organizations that take Medicaid payments to update provider directors. Creating an up-to-date directory seems like a no-brainer, but in a state where frustrated patients have been slamming their heads against the wall, perhaps it needs to be shouted from the rooftops. All patients need a comprehensive, accurate directory to medical providers.
With reforms both large and small, the state can use a portion of a projected $3.6 billion in new revenue to make a lasting difference in the lives of New Mexicans. That means strengthening Medicaid so individuals can receive the care they deserve.