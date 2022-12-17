Budget surpluses must be invested, not squandered — and that’s why Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the Legislature should target spending in ways that will make the most difference in the lives of New Mexicans.

Toward that end, the state must strengthen its Medicaid system, the state-managed federal health care program for low-income citizens. It’s an $8.8 billion annual expense, run by the state Human Services Department.

With some 47 percent of residents in the state relying on Medicaid for health care, spending now to shore up its services not only helps individuals, it’s an economic boost as providers make more money and expand services. In rural areas, particularly, increasing Medicaid payments can keep hospitals and clinics open.

