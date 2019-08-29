Who among us hasn’t said something inappropriate at the wrong time? Before video cameras or tape recorders, most stupid statements were left to wither, remembered only by those in the conversation. Not so in the age of surveillance.
Just ask City Councilor Signe Lindell, caught on a police body camera expressing doubts about Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla, in addition to making snarky asides about the smell of people around her. It was a graceless conversation — with Detective Tony Trujillo — from one of the hardest-working, most dedicated elected officials around.
In the back and forth, recorded July 5 on the Plaza during a Santa Fe Bandstand performance (Alex Maryol and Joe West were on the bill), Lindell is heard to bemoan Padilla’s “lack of experience” and to say outright that, “I hope to God he doesn’t get us in trouble.”
If a city councilor has such concerns about the chief, that’s a big deal. The place for dealing with such concerns, of course, is with her fellow city councilors and the city manager or mayor. Not during a random conversation with a detective, even one who serves as president of the Santa Fe Police Officers Association. A police chief needs the trust of both the public and elected officials. If that’s slipping, we need to know.
That the recording exists brings up a whole other set of questions concerning the police department policy on body cameras.
Evidently, Trujillo had his body camera on while walking around the Plaza that evening. He recorded several other encounters before running into Lindell. That begs the question — how are body cameras on officers supposed to work? Reading the 2016 policy on body cameras, it is unclear whether officers are supposed to keep cameras on all the time. (Later, the video suggests Trujillo left his on accidentally.)
Uniformed officers are supposed to wear the department-issued cameras while “on duty or performing law enforcement functions.” They are to be activated “only in conjunction with official law enforcement duties.” Obviously, patrolling the Plaza is a function of law enforcement.
However, scrolling down the policy, there is a clear implication that cameras are to be activated at certain times, not just kept rolling through an officer’s shift. In this section it says, “Officers shall activate their [body cameras] as soon as practical when responding to a call for service or at the initiation of any law enforcement or investigative encounter between an officer and a member of the public such as … .” The section lists traffic stops, investigative detentions, arrests, searches, pursuits and interrogations; nowhere does it state that cops should record friendly discussions with the public. This needs to be clarified.
Padilla, in responding to the incident, had this to say: “I continue to have a professional relationship with Councilor Lindell and can assure her and the public that an internal investigation is underway to determine whether any police department policies were violated in the making of this video.”
It’s interesting, too, that existence of the recording was leaked. New Mexican reporter Daniel J. Chacón obtained the footage after a public records request, one he could not have made without being told the video existed. What was the motivation behind such a leak? Informing the public? Embarrassing Lindell? (She has since apologized for the conversation.) Letting people know there are concerns about the chief?
Body cameras for officers exist to protect both the police and public, to show controversial events without bias. Cameras definitely should be running in situations when officers are making arrests or standing guard during protests or pulling speeders over. Does that mean cameras run throughout an officer’s shift, so nothing is missed or glossed over?
If a department wants them running all the time — and some do — then the public should be made aware of such a policy. That way, people will know that the officer they are chatting with on the corner is filming them. Given that anything people say can be recorded and held against them, there’s a bright side to this embarrassing incident. The city can revisit the police body camera policy and make it clearer both to cops and the public. And maybe, just maybe, more people will think before speaking.