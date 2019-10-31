Everyone knows about spring cleaning, that shaking off of winter doldrums when people scrub their houses and prepare their yards for summer’s bounty.
Yet in the fall, as people get ready for short days and long winter nights, cleaning and tossing needs to be done. That’s particularly true of the various chemicals people use for gardening or lawn care, paint left over from a summer project or poisons still remaining after the critters were scattered. It’s important to dispose of such things properly and safely.
And this weekend is the time to do so.
Saturday is Household Hazardous Waste/E-Waste Amnesty Day at the Buckman Road Recycling & Transfer Station. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., computers, monitors, printers, televisions, household electronics and small appliances will be accepted.
People can also take household cleaners, automotive products, paints, solvents, poisons, fertilizers, batteries, pool chemicals and hobby products for disposal. Hint: Amnesty means free, so the process of unloading unwanted and possibly dangerous products becomes even more tempting.
BuRRT, as the station is called, offers amnesty days several times a year to provide the opportunity to unload unwanted goods. That way, refrigerators, tires, mattresses or other goods don’t end up littering arroyos. Poisons or chemicals won’t potentially contaminate water sources. Our environment will be cleaner as a result.
For such days to work, residents need to take advantage of them — the first weekend of every month also has free recycling days for tires, with up to eight accepted each day from individuals, not businesses. Other amnesty days throughout the year are offered for green waste and large household items. Again, the idea is to ensure trash goes where it belongs and not in arroyos or along hillsides.
New Mexico, as anyone who drives through the countryside knows, has a problem with trash. Whether because people can’t afford the costs of taking trash to the dump or because rural trash pickup is haphazard, proper disposal of waste is a problem throughout the state. We’ve all seen plastic bags up against a fence or cans alongside the road, not to mention the big items that litter arroyos — mattresses, old furniture, tires and abandoned fridges. It’s a disgrace that people who claim to love the land are so careless with waste.
Cities, counties and the state need to work more cooperatively to find ways to stop illegal dumping. Potential solutions are many, including lowering or subsidizing the costs of trash pickup, offering more free dumping days and raising the cost of fines for those who dump illegally.
Until that happens, the responsible folks among us can do this: Take advantage of amnesty at BuRRT and take those hazardous or electronic items in this Saturday. Your house will be cleaner and potentially safer — and that’s good for you and the environment.
