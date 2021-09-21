Finding and keeping teachers is one of the more difficult jobs in public education. In 2020, New Mexico had about 600 vacant teaching positions. Currently, the state is tied with Maine for having the oldest group of teachers in the nation, with 1 in 4 older than 55.
There’s a shortage now, and it’s likely to become worse.
Public Education Department officials are attempting to use pandemic dollars — the extra federal money allocated to offset effects of the coronavirus pandemic — to invest in teacher recruitment.
They wisely are starting with people already interested in education, 500 teaching assistants. The $37 million New Mexico Teacher Fellows program will pay the salaries of the teaching assistants and subsidize their tuition in a two-year recruitment effort for K-12 schools.
Some of the $1 billion allocated has been spent on such things as laptops and other necessities for remote learning. Money purchased protective gear, paid for Wi-Fi hot spots and software to support online learning. Still, the bulk of the money is unspent.
By directing dollars to keep teaching assistants on the job while advancing their careers, the education department is hoping to tackle one of its chronic problems — a shortage of qualified teachers in New Mexico classrooms.
With the state paying the base salaries, local districts — if they are wise — could increase pay, making the job of teaching assistant more attractive financially. Currently, the classroom aides earn about $25,000 a year, hardly competitive.
A top-notch assistant in the classroom gives a teacher time to focus on individual student needs, better assess a child’s abilities and receive help with time-intensive tasks such as grading.
Helping assistants earn more money while pursuing more education — perhaps to return as classroom teachers — is a smart investment.
However, it’s not going to be enough.
Recruitment of teachers needs to be built into K-12 education, with high schools building pathways to educational careers the same way they have done with medicine, culinary arts, welding, auto mechanics and other jobs.
For that to work, it is not just the salaries of teaching assistants that must be boosted. Teaching must be considered a profession with a decent entry-level wage and higher salaries for master educators.
Such long-term changes will not occur because of a two-year program using temporary dollars allocated during a pandemic. Educators, college and university officials, lawmakers and all who care about the quality of education should focus on both recruitment and retention.
It’s important to develop the young educators and provide them with support — including a competitive paycheck — to succeed. New Mexico’s average teacher salary, according to the National Center for Education Statistics, is about $47,500, with the U.S. national average at $58,950.
Helping New Mexico students receive the best education possible has been a focus of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and pretty much every governor before her.
Bill Richardson introduced the three-tier licensing system for teachers that bumped up salaries. Susana Martinez stressed accountability and results, with testing a major focus. Lujan Grisham, among other efforts, has dedicated herself to expanding early childhood education opportunities so children are better prepared to learn from kindergarten on.
Another initiative, through the Department of Higher Education in 2019 was establishment of a $10 million scholarship fund for aspiring teachers to pay for college.
All such efforts require trained and enthusiastic individuals to step in front of the class. Recruiting teaching assistants is one place to start. But there’s more to be constructed as educational administrators build a pipeline. Paying teachers what they are worth is vital. But creating a consistent, sustainable plan to find and keep them is just as important.
