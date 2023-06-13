The sound of a print newspaper landing in the driveway with a thump is something many in Santa Fe take for granted. Unlike many parts of the country, local, independent news continues to flourish in New Mexico’s capital city.
That isn’t to say The New Mexican or the Albuquerque Journal or the Santa Fe Reporter are as robust as, say, back before 2008 and the Great Recession.
Print publications took another blow with the coronavirus pandemic that started in 2020. Even before the Great Recession, newspapers already had been making tough adjustments because their business model was changing — classified ads and other print moneymakers had moved online and out of the print pages. Preprinted advertising inserted in newspapers began to disappear. It was a different ballgame.
Then came the last 20 years, when social media giants — Big Tech companies such as Google and Facebook — used newspaper content freely, sharing little of the profits with the content creators. For every dollar made in digital advertising, Big Tech platforms are taking 70% of the revenue, leaving barely 30% for news content publishers.
Newspapers are working hard to find their bearings again. The audience for news is expanding, with news organizations reaching some 136 million adults in the United States each week. That’s happening even as revenue produced by U.S. news publications has dropped by 58% since 2005. The loss of revenue is damaging news-gathering.
Reporting the news is hardly inexpensive. The decline in revenue is about more than whether media companies or independent owners make less money. If newspapers aren’t meeting their bottom lines, they cannot hire the people necessary to cover the news. Many newspapers simply are shutting their doors.
Since 2005, about 2,200 local newspapers across the United States have closed. The number of newspaper journalists fell by more than half between 2008 and 2020. For every reporter who is lost, stories go untold. For every paper that closes, a local city government will not be put under the microscope, contracts examined or actions scrutinized in the light of day. For democracy to function, an informed citizenry is essential — that's why the loss of newspapers in towns and cities across the country is so damaging.
This week in Congress, the bipartisan Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is on the agenda of the Senate Judiciary Committee, where lawmakers will consider its provisions and mark it up. The legislation would allow digital journalism providers to negotiate collectively with Facebook and Google for fairer compensation for the use of original content. It is designed to benefit small-town news publishers and ensure they are paid for the content they create.
Thousands of small and local news organizations across the country and the political spectrum support the proposed legislation. It would help level the playing field with Big Tech and ensure owners and publishers of newspapers are paid fairly for their work. That means news organizations can focus on what they do best — producing hard-hitting local journalism that ensures citizens stay informed.
As with any important legislation, phone calls and emails to members of Congress can drum up greater support for important legislation. New Mexico senators and members of the House back local journalism, but their vigorous embrace of this legislation would take any previous support to a new level. Let Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Reps. Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez know how essential local newsrooms remain to a functioning democracy. And if you are visiting Santa Fe or a part-time resident, please contact members of Congress from your home state.
The bottom line is this: Content creators deserve to be paid for their work. This legislation will ensure local news organizations — print, digital and broadcast — receive adequate compensation for the traffic they deliver for Big Tech. That's only just.