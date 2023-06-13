The sound of a print newspaper landing in the driveway with a thump is something many in Santa Fe take for granted. Unlike many parts of the country, local, independent news continues to flourish in New Mexico’s capital city.

That isn’t to say The New Mexican or the Albuquerque Journal or the Santa Fe Reporter are as robust as, say, back before 2008 and the Great Recession.

Print publications took another blow with the coronavirus pandemic that started in 2020. Even before the Great Recession, newspapers already had been making tough adjustments because their business model was changing — classified ads and other print moneymakers had moved online and out of the print pages. Preprinted advertising inserted in newspapers began to disappear. It was a different ballgame.