The opportunity for the first synagogue in New Mexico — built in Las Vegas — to be returned to the Jewish community must not be lost.
Congregation Montefiore was established in 1886, moving to its current location at 901 8th St. in 1922. At that time, Las Vegas had one of the largest Jewish populations in the Southwest — merchants and others who contributed greatly to what was then a bustling town. The settlers established the first Jewish cemetery west of the Mississippi, the Montefiore Cemetery, in 1881. Then they built a place to worship. And despite moving to a predominantly Hispanic Catholic town, they and townspeople apparently respected and relied on one another.
As the Jewish population of Las Vegas declined, the building was sold in the 1950s to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. It has been the site of the Newman Center, serving Catholic students at New Mexico Highlands University.
Now there’s a chance to reclaim the place. The property is up for sale, with a hard deadline for the end of September for would-be purchasers to come up with necessary funds. The Las Vegas Jewish Comunity Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has set up a GoFundMe account to collect the $200,000 needed to buy the property. Fundraising appears to be going well — almost $120,000 has been pledged on the GoFundMe site and donations are coming in other ways as well, according to organizers.
A successful fundraising drive and purchase will help preserve this important, but lesser-known, history in one of New Mexico’s most storied town, providing a glimpse of what was a cooperative past — with lessons for our present.
For one thing, donations to the synagogue came not only from Jewish residents of Las Vegas. Records show more than half the funds came from nonmembers, a sign that Las Vegas was a place of respect and understanding, values so important today. Here’s how the fundraising pitch puts it: “Las Vegas, N.M., has a tradition of acceptance of the Jewish people. We believe that through education, diversity, inclusion, and community partnership, we can restore cooperation and combat antisemitism.”
When the Las Vegas Jewish community began regrouping in the 1990s, new members included local Hispanos who had discovered their Sephardic Jewish roots. Many Hispanic Catholic families, it turns out, had converso roots. That is, they became Christians and came to the New World at a time when Spain was persecuting Jews.
A reopened and thriving synagogue will serve as a place for worship but also a center where the history of the Jewish community can be shared, whether of settlers who moved West or local descendants of conversos intent on understanding their roots. This is an important strand of history from New Mexico’s past, one well worth preserving.
Let’s hope the fundraising goes so well — donations are tax-deductible — that not only is the purchase price raised but enough over and above to begin renovations and repairs on this significant building. Fundraising will have to continue to provide programming and build a collection for visitors. This is just the beginning, but what a worthy endeavor.