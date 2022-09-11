The opportunity for the first synagogue in New Mexico — built in Las Vegas — to be returned to the Jewish community must not be lost.

Congregation Montefiore was established in 1886, moving to its current location at 901 8th St. in 1922. At that time, Las Vegas had one of the largest Jewish populations in the Southwest — merchants and others who contributed greatly to what was then a bustling town. The settlers established the first Jewish cemetery west of the Mississippi, the Montefiore Cemetery, in 1881. Then they built a place to worship. And despite moving to a predominantly Hispanic Catholic town, they and townspeople apparently respected and relied on one another.

As the Jewish population of Las Vegas declined, the building was sold in the 1950s to the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. It has been the site of the Newman Center, serving Catholic students at New Mexico Highlands University.

