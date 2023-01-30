By extending the contract of Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Hilario “Larry” Chavez until February 2026, school board members did something truly important: They ensured stability with a leader who has shown both a steady hand and an innovative mind.

The new three-year contract takes effect Wednesday and comes with an annual salary of $200,000, replacing a two-year, $175,000 contract approved just last year.

Hired in 2021 to replace Veronica Garcia, Chavez had to take over in the midst of pandemic learning, a true challenge for even the most experienced of administrators. The three-year deal is a sign of confidence in the superintendent’s leadership, and it’s warranted.

Popular in the Community