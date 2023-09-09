It took more than a decade, but construction finally will start on the SunZia wind transmission line to move renewable energy from Torrance County in New Mexico to some 3 million energy customers in Arizona and California.
How far we have come. How far we still have to go.
Because renewable energy isn’t available uniformly across the United States, a system of carrying energy from point A (New Mexico, for example) to point B (current fossil fuel customers elsewhere) is necessary.
Yes, renewable energy also should be created and consumed locally, whether through solar panels that can power buildings to community solar for neighborhoods, or even towns or cities creating their own grids using renewable sources of power close to home.
But the nation will not reduce the use of fossil fuels — as we must — without being able to transmit energy from the sun and wind from locations where it is harnessed to elsewhere, especially considering the bulk of the population using energy does not live where renewable energy is most easily created. Improving long-term battery storage also is imperative, but even if energy can be stored for long periods, it still must be transmitted to the storage facility. Transmission lines are just part of the energy equation.
Those transmission lines also can serve as necessary backups when, for example, a portion of the power grid is overburdened. Long, hot summers and frigid winters — as we have seen in Texas and California — are causing customers to lose power for days because the grid falters. The ability to stream in power from another part of the grid remains critical; thus, transmission lines.
Scaling up renewable energy means it can no longer take 17 years to win approval to build a transmission line. The Earth doesn’t have the time; we know that continued use of fossil fuels to produce energy is exacerbating the climate crisis and that a faster transition to renewable energy is essential. That means speedier approval and construction of transmission lines. Energy experts say SunZia is a somewhat cautionary tale with lessons to be absorbed for whatever critical project comes next.
A Bloomberg News article described it this way earlier this year, saying the “circuitous, 17-year saga is a window into the approval process for building transmission lines that U.S. energy officials argue are urgently needed to integrate remote wind and solar farms critical to the nation’s future.”
As Sen. Martin Heinrich remarked at the groundbreaking for SunZia — he has been the line’s longtime champion — the concerns of a variety of communities were weighed, with a process that was able to “minimize negative impacts on people, wildlife and tribal cultural resources.” In the case of SunZia, the concerns of the military, which uses air space near White Sands, also factored into deliberations.
All of that matters, and so does being able to transmit renewable energy.
Credited with finally pulling the project together is Pattern Energy, which took over the job last year.
“SunZia is really the first of what I call the ‘mega projects,’ ” said Cary Kottler, senior vice president of North America development for Pattern, speaking to Bloomberg News. “It’s now been vetted as well and for as long as any infrastructure route has been considered.”
Now, governments, regulatory commissions and others must find a way to do the necessary vetting without taking nearly two decades to complete the process.
Bloomberg reports SunZia is among some two dozen stalled by delays, projects that would help the United States use more renewable energy and eventually meet the Biden administration’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector by 2035.
Many renewable advocates want Congress to give a federal agency — whether the Department of Energy or the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission — authority to site transmission lines, rather than allow the patchwork of state and local roadblocks that currently exist to stall or block construction.
There’s a path to streamlining the process using federal rules, as well. Even without congressional action, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could be given authority to approve certain power lines in DOE-designated National Interest Electric Transmission Corridors. Such approval would serve as a “backstop” should state action be stalled or approvals not granted. Designation of these national corridors should take place this fall.
However it happens, the country must balance the need for projects that don’t disregard local communities and interests without taking decades to be approved. Renewable energy has to be part of our energy future — and that includes moving the energy where the people are. To do that, the nation needs more transmission lines.