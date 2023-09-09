It took more than a decade, but construction finally will start on the SunZia wind transmission line to move renewable energy from Torrance County in New Mexico to some 3 million energy customers in Arizona and California.

How far we have come. How far we still have to go.

Because renewable energy isn’t available uniformly across the United States, a system of carrying energy from point A (New Mexico, for example) to point B (current fossil fuel customers elsewhere) is necessary.

