New Mexico has been waiting for more than a decade to see the payoff on its more than $200 million investment in the possibilities of commercial space business. On Saturday, Virgin Galactic launched a successful manned shuttle from Spaceport America to the edge of space.
Space tourism is just around the corner. Or not, considering the many delays that already have occurred in the 15 or so years since then-Gov. Bill Richardson persuaded the state to build a spaceport near Truth or Consequences, with Virgin Galactic its anchor tenant. He was at the flight Saturday, as was current Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.
The idea was to be ahead of the curve when it came to the business of space — tourism, with individuals paying tens of thousands of dollars to fly above Earth’s atmosphere, was one opportunity.
More than that, Spaceport America was to be a home base for companies seeking to do scientific research, place satellites in the sky or pursue mining opportunities. Reaching outer space and returning to Earth for profit remains in the early stages, and New Mexico and its spaceport were poised to be on the front end.
Progress was slow, however, and other billionaire-operated companies with space ventures now have entered the mix. Elon Musk, Tesla founder, operates his Space-X in California, while Jeff Bezos of Amazon has started Blue Origin. Both plan to take tourists to space but also want to take humans to Mars (Musk) or colonize space (Bezos). The globe has gone from government-backed space programs such as NASA to projects backed by billionaires who can spend their dollars as they please.
Virgin Galactic’s billionaire is Sir Richard Branson, who was in New Mexico on Saturday to watch the VSS Unity’s successful launch. His joy, captured on video, was obvious. The ship’s rocket ignited, pushing it and two pilots to an altitude of just over 55 miles above sea level.
Branson said he thinks tourist flights could begin as early as next year. Some 600 reservations already have been made, with those tickets ranging from $200,000 to $250,000 each. The company is projecting a future with 400 flights a year and $1 billion in annual revenue, meaning tickets could end up costing $400,000. This is an activity for the super-rich. Before any of that occurs, however, two more test flights are scheduled and must be completed successfully. Branson himself wants to take the trip before it opens.
Whatever happens next, this is a significant moment. With the successful flight, New Mexico became only the third U.S. state from which human beings were launched to space. This is an industry that has the potential to diversify New Mexico’s economy beyond oil and gas, or even tourism and hospitality — with jobs that pay well and require a highly educated workforce.
In 2019, Virgin Galactic moved its headquarters to New Mexico, bringing with it high-paying jobs and the tantalizing promise of regular flights from Spaceport America. The company employs more than 170 people in-state, and more than 100 New Mexico companies are part of the supply chain to Virgin Galactic. That adds up to tens of millions spent on payroll and with in-state companies.
Additional companies are moving in, too — remember, Virgin Galactic was to be the anchor, not the only tenant. AeroVironment, SpinLaunch and UP Aerospace are current tenants. With Virgin Galactic moving ahead, we predict more will be coming.
Saturday was a success, one to celebrate. New Mexico’s investment in space was bold and, at the time, ahead of the curve. The payoff is in sight.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.