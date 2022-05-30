Planning and execution, then following through to make sure the job is completed — all are key attributes of success.
Except, too often, when it comes to city government.
The Hometown Heroes banners, which should be up by Memorial Day weekend and fly until Veterans Day, for the most part, are not flying.
The banners are a project of the local American Legion post. Families buy a banner to honor loved ones who served in the armed forces, and the banners featuring their photos are placed on light poles along Cerrillos Road. It’s a heartwarming recognition of so many men and women who honorably served their nation.
Families are proud and so is the broader community — and for good reason. Santa Fe’s tie to military service is long and noteworthy.
When the city decided earlier this year it couldn’t lend crews to help put up the banners — one of the first obstacles in completing the project — Public Service Company of New Mexico stepped up. A few banners were placed before a PNM worker questioned whether strong winds and banners might be a safety issue, perhaps crashing a pole. Caution made good sense.
Unfortunately, the city had few answers, which delayed the banner installation. PNM, still without a safety guarantee, is willing to pay for installation by a third party — and the banners should be up shortly, though not before Memorial Day.
All in all, disappointing: a failure in planning and execution.
Here’s another example of less-than-stellar planning. At Herb Martinez Park, the city is going to repair unsightly and unsafe tennis courts over the summer. A meeting is scheduled this week to discuss the plans — hooray, consultation with the neighbors. The meeting, however, comes too late for trees already mowed down, supposedly because their roots damaged the courts. That is likely true — and cutting the trees might have been unavoidable — but failing to alert neighbors is disappointing.
Considering how precious trees and shade are in this ever-hotter climate, perhaps residents could have presented ideas to save the trees and courts. But they weren’t asked.
As Mark Glaser, who administers the group Friends of Santa Fe Parks, posted on Facebook: “Sorry to hear the community didn’t get public input first. We had a cleanup at Herb Martinez last month, and this was never brought up to us.”
Never brought up. The meeting is less an effort to communicate — which involves back and forth — than the city telling neighbors what is going to happen.
Then there is the welcome closing of urban hiking trails in Santa Fe. Yes, keep people out of open spaces so that fire danger is reduced. But the order was issued Thursday — just in time for a long weekend — leaving little time to alert the public or for workers to put up notices and lock gates.
Some Dale Ball trails, in fact, were not shut. Either people did not hear about the closures or ignored them.
At a Dale Ball trailhead Saturday, the parking lot was full and the gate open. A neighbor alerted both the city and the newspaper, and the parks’ enforcement team then cleared out the lot.
A police official said officers will take complaints, but serious crimes will take priority. That sends a signal that violating the closure is consequence-free — similar to what happens to individuals who drag race, drive noisy cars or run red lights. Rarely are there consequences.
It is overkill to place police patrols at park trailheads, but closing trails should be well-publicized, with notices up and gates closed before the order takes effect so that people don’t go on the trails. That’s part of execution.
Now, for follow-up — the city should share closure notices to hotels, campgrounds and other places where visitors gather. Spread the news far and wide and keep people off the trails. If necessary, tow a few cars. But let people know these orders are serious and must be followed.
Whether honoring veterans, repairing parks or reducing fire danger, emphasize planning, execution and follow through. That’s how the city can run smoothly, someday.