For governors, the increase in illegal immigration along the border can be a source of frustration and an opportunity to make a splash in national news.
Governors in Texas and Arizona are sending migrants out of their states, a move apparently designed to decrease demand on state resources but also to embarrass the Biden administration, which they accuse of failing to secure the border. The migrants are put on buses and sent to northern cities, including Washington, D.C., and New York City — with little or no warning.
“We've got to secure our border because the Biden administration is not securing it," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Nightline last month.
While not a border state, Florida is a destination for many people seeking to make a new life in the U.S. The Sunshine State's Ron DeSantis, who wants to run for president, couldn’t just watch while Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey moved migrants along.
DeSantis upped the ante.
First, he went to Texas to find enough Venezuelan asylum-seekers to fill a plane. Then, he flew them to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts, a vacation destination for the rich, famous and politically connected. Come fall, the folks still living on Martha’s Vineyard are mostly working class, year-round islanders; the fancy people are back home. DeSantis didn’t bother to warn anyone the asylum-seekers were on the way. He didn’t care.
These kinds of stunts — moving migrants to perceived Democratic Party enclaves — are less about fixing the immigration system’s problems and more about raising a stink.
The people of Martha’s Vineyard fed, clothed and gave shelter to the strangers, who now are being sheltered at Joint Base Cape Cod while lawyers and others sort out their futures.
As asylum-seekers, they are not in this country illegally, a point often missed in news coverage of the issue.
Meanwhile, DeSantis is being sued by the newcomers and a county sheriff in Texas is investigating the flight. The woman who lured the Venezuelans to the plane promised jobs and shelter — falsehoods that could violate the law.
Still, none of this helps solve the nation’s immigration and border dilemmas.
While governors grandstand, mayors of border towns deal with what is going to be a record surge of people at the border. More than 2 million undocumented immigrants — a record — have been arrested along the southern border this fiscal year, Customs and Border Protection data show.
Joel Villarreal, the mayor in Rio Grande City, Texas, said he and other border mayors need money to handle the influx.
“I do say this — no mayor or governor in America should have to bear the burden for our broken immigration system without the federal financial resources that are necessary to manage these flows," he told National Public Radio.
Villarreal said busing immigrants away from the border is not wrong. But he added failing to coordinate their arrival, and simply dumping them on the street, is. That’s what happened to two busloads of migrants left at the Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C.
At the local level, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham bused dozens of migrants to Denver in 2019, she worked with groups there to ensure their care.
Mayor Villarreal asks this question: “Do we Americans deem this immigrant population as so undesirable that we can justifiably transport immigrants anywhere and everywhere across America without their consent?”
Unlike too many publicity-seeking politicians, Villarreal understands the difference between immigration policies and border security.
“They can coexist. And unfortunately, we have not been able to manage this balance between immigration and border security now," he said. "That lies in Congress.”
Congress, unfortunately, has not done its job by passing immigration reform.
The mayor of a place called Rio Grande City understands the need to reform immigration and secure the border, all the while acting with compassion. His clarity is a call to do better.
Governors more interested in stunts than sensible policy should listen to him.