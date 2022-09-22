For governors, the increase in illegal immigration along the border can be a source of frustration and an opportunity to make a splash in national news.

Governors in Texas and Arizona are sending migrants out of their states, a move apparently designed to decrease demand on state resources but also to embarrass the Biden administration, which they accuse of failing to secure the border. The migrants are put on buses and sent to northern cities, including Washington, D.C., and New York City — with little or no warning.

“We've got to secure our border because the Biden administration is not securing it," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Nightline last month.

