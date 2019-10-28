Despite Hollywood’s love affair with Westerns, authenticity was never essential, especially in the golden age of cowboy movies.
Representations of Natives, especially, were caricatures and seldom featured actual Indian people playing the roles. Casting of Natives — whether as sidekicks, warriors, love interests or comic relief — went to white actors.
That’s why industry acknowledgement of the career of Cherokee actor Wes Studi — who just became the first Native actor to be awarded an Oscar — marks a milestone. (In 1982, Canadian singer and songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie became the first indigenous Oscar winner for co-writing “Up Where We Belong” from the film, An Officer and a Gentleman.)
Studi, a Santa Fe resident — he was honored at home in 2004 as one of The New Mexican’s 10 Who Made A Difference for his work in language preservation — has helped change the way American Indians are presented on screen, moving from stereotype to portrayals of greater authenticity.
On Sunday, that body of work garnered Studi an honorary Oscar at the 11th annual Governors Awards along with directors David Lynch and Lina Wertmüller. Actor Geena Davis received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
For Studi, the honor from his peers highlights a career of some 30 years that is still going strong, with roles in such films as Dances With Wolves, The Last of the Mohicans and Avatar. In announcing Studi’s recognition, the Academy stated that he is “… known for portraying strong Native American characters with poignancy and authenticity.”
And authenticity matters in a world where Native people are too often relegated to mascots or their ceremonial regalia appropriated by concert-goers attempting to be hip.
It’s also important in a country where too many Americans seem unaware that the original inhabitants of our shared nation are still here, whether in cities, rural areas or in tribal communities, speaking their languages and participating in traditions that date to a time before European contact.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Tulsa World, Studi talked about how important it is for Hollywood to tell stories that feature Native talent — on screen, writing the script, directing the films — sharing their experiences.
He said of Native creative people: “We need you in this business, and we need more of you as time goes on, and to work toward showing how we are seen in society today. … Quite simply, [showing] that we still exist. The world needs to know that.”
On Sunday night, Studi’s Hostiles co-star, Christian Bale, presented the actor with his Oscar, praising Studi for a life well lived as veteran, musician, linguist and expert horseman. “As an artist, he has had a profound influence on the perception of his people. … His work is part of a remarkable and necessary canon, but when we think of masterful canons, it’s important to remember that they reflect only those that have had the opportunity to participate. Too few opportunities in film on both sides of the camera have gone to Native or indigenous artists. We’re a roomful of people who can change that; it’s imperative that we do.”
As Studi said in receiving the honor: “I’d simply like to say, it’s about time.”
Yes. Yes, it is.
