The center of the Santa Fe Plaza likely will feature a plywood box for the foreseeable future.
That’s the logical conclusion after Sunday’s gathering to commemorate the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Glorieta Pass — an important Civil War clash in New Mexico in which the Union prevailed against Confederate troops.
In the 1860s, the soldiers who fought in Civil War battles in New Mexico were honored with the dedication of the Soldiers’ Monument, more familiarly known as the obelisk. The 16th Territorial Legislature authorized the monument, allocating $1,500 toward its construction and returning in the 17th Territorial Legislature to authorize honoring veterans of Indian wars, adding another appropriation of $1,800. The monument was dedicated in 1868.
For more than a century, it anchored the Santa Fe Plaza before being torn down by protesters on Indigenous Peoples Day 2020.
Opposition to the obelisk stemmed from the monument’s dedication not just to Civil War veterans, but to soldiers who fought the “savages” in the Western Indian Wars. That the word “savage” on a monument plaque was scratched out in 1974 — no one today thinks it acceptable — is not enough for critics. They believe Santa Fe should not have at its heart even a partial tribute to soldiers who tried to destroy a culture.
Yet for descendants of local Hispano volunteers who fought in the Union battles in New Mexico, the loss of the monument is yet another indication their history is unwelcome in Santa Fe. As event organizer Daniel Ortiz said Saturday, “Our history has been hijacked.”
Both viewpoints are seemingly irreconcilable. And that’s why we likely won’t see a solution to replacing the plywood box anytime soon.
A yearlong effort — the Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth process — found participants split between replacing and rebuilding the monument. City councilors attempted a compromise, proposing the obelisk be rebuilt with new plaques and a more truthful retelling of the history, including the destruction of the monument.
After hours of painful testimony from dozens of residents, it became evident the community was too bitterly divided to find a way forward. And so we wait. Councilor Carol Romero-Wirth has said she will return with a new resolution to establish a city office of equity and inclusion, with one task of seeking a consensus on what to do at the Plaza. While we support that important goal, budgeting $700,000 or so for this office — considering the many needs of the city — is extravagant.
Many Indigenous people who live in Santa Fe say the monument offends them. Union soldiers who fought to preserve the country and end slavery went on to slaughter Indian people, conducting what was meant to be a war of genocide. Those facts are inextricably linked, with events of the 19th century described by historian Megan Kate Nelson as a “three-cornered war” in her Pulitzer-finalist book, The Three-Cornered War: The Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West.
Many local Hispanos say they feel marginalized in their own city. Proud of their history, they object to what they see as attempts to push them aside. The fight over the monument is a renewal of other battles, whether protests over presenting Our Lady of Guadalupe in a flowered swimsuit at the Museum of International Folk Art in 2001, or the continuing pushback against those who seek to keep cars out of the city center. Those feelings must be addressed as well.
Other residents remain furious that an unelected gathering of people simply tore the monument down. They might agree the monument should disappear, but strongly preferred a more democratic process. Others believe history, good and bad, should remain.
For a temporary solution, we still support removing the box, the base underneath it and leaving the Plaza open. Let the space heal with people from all of Santa Fe’s cultures dancing through summer music festivals or gathering for heritage markets. That likely won't happen. Instead, there will be a square, plywood stump in the middle of the Plaza.
Santa Fe is stuck in a place where consensus and compromise seem out of reach — which, when you think about it, is par for the course in 2023.