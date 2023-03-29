The center of the Santa Fe Plaza likely will feature a plywood box for the foreseeable future.

That’s the logical conclusion after Sunday’s gathering to commemorate the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Glorieta Pass — an important Civil War clash in New Mexico in which the Union prevailed against Confederate troops.

In the 1860s, the soldiers who fought in Civil War battles in New Mexico were honored with the dedication of the Soldiers’ Monument, more familiarly known as the obelisk. The 16th Territorial Legislature authorized the monument, allocating $1,500 toward its construction and returning in the 17th Territorial Legislature to authorize honoring veterans of Indian wars, adding another appropriation of $1,800. The monument was dedicated in 1868.