As sure as spring ushers in lilacs, wind and the occasional blast of snow, the longer days that lead into summer also give rise to complaints about noise.
Not because of the neighbors necessarily, although too many outdoor shindigs can be a problem, but because of drivers roaring up and down streets. Loud mufflers, screeching on brakes and roaring motors can wake up the soundest sleepers. They’re a menace.
It turns out street racing is causing problems across the United States, a phenomenon partly attributed to the pandemic.
With fewer commuters and other drivers out and about, stretches of highways and major roads were empty — and who better to fill the lanes than drivers on a hunt for speed? People forced to stay home because their workplaces were closed found the time to rev up their muscle cars, making the urge to speed ever more tempting.
Whatever the reasons, illegally racing up and down streets is dangerous and potentially lethal.
In Santa Fe, from April 9 to May 7, Santa Fe police officers stepped up efforts to crack down on reckless driving, speeding, drag racing and accidents, focusing on locations known to be problems. Police reported issuing 140 traffic citations, 30 verbal warnings and even arrested 10 people over the operation, dubbed Quick Sand. Albuquerque police have handed out thousands of tickets for speeding and racing since October.
With the increase in traffic on city streets, now is no time to let up on reducing noise, stopping speeders and otherwise keeping streets safe.
The Associated Press recently reported a surge in street racing has become common across the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Responses include greater police presence, as happens in Santa Fe, but also legislation increasing penalties for such racing.
Not every problem deserves new laws, but when people die as a result of carelessness, the penalties will increase. A new Georgia law, for example, mandates at least 10 days of jail time for all drag racing convictions; it’s named after Jaye Sanford, a 52-year-old mother of two who was killed while driving home last November when a muscle car crashed into her vehicle.
In New York City, proposed solutions include operating speed cameras overnight and on weekends in hot spots that attract racers. Denver police have deployed a helicopter to track racers. We like one of the solutions being offered in Colorado: the state patrol there is trying to lure racers to a safer environment with a “Take it to the Track” program at a legal speedway.
Racing legally offers the thrills of going fast without risking the lives of pedestrians, cyclists or other drivers. Opening a track would be a long-term solution. In the meantime, keep complaining about noise and racing so officers can respond before someone dies.
Glorified in song and on screen, illegal street racing in real life is selfish and risky — hardly worth taking a life.
