Weeks of shutdown, social distancing and other disruptions to life are winding down. Much of the United States has entered a new phase in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The widespread mass protests after George Floyd was killed in police custody last month in Minneapolis are proof people are moving on — to protest, if nothing else. People are taking to the streets despite a ban on mass gatherings in many areas, including New Mexico.
The power of protest, as we have seen in our history, is profound. Protests helped bring about women’s suffrage. Demonstrators fought the war in Vietnam and protested for civil rights. They pushed against apartheid in South Africa. And so on thoughout our history. The Boston Tea Party, some argue, was itself a protest. The gathering of citizens to address grievances is part and parcel of the history of the United States.
That said, we are pleased to see in Santa Fe that so many protestors wear masks and avoid crowding each other. We still must work to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Social distancing, research is showing, does work. The massive lockdowns that happened across the globe, as hard as they were on the economy, did work.
A study released Monday showed lockdowns likely prevented 60 million additional novel coronavirus infections in the United States. A second study, focusing on Europe, claimed shutdowns saved 3.1 million lives in 11 European countries and dropped infection rates by 82 percent. Both studies were published in the journal, Nature.
Such research is important because we are all impatient to move on. People, even as New Mexico and the country open up, should not let down their guards.
Just look at what's happening in Arizona. There, COVID-19 cases are climbing — that state’s opening was less strategic than what is happening in New Mexico. As a result, hospitals in Arizona are being told to activate emergency plans. The great fear of COVID-19, remember, was that enough people would become ill that medical systems could collapse. Arizona faces that calamity if the spread of COVID-19 doesn't slow.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey discontinued the state’s stay-at-home order May 15; that, followed by Memorial Day celebrations, could have sparked the increase in cases and subsequent demand on hospitals. Officials there are concerned that ICU capacity will be overwhelmed and warned residents to change their habits — and soon.
Those habits, we all know, are what Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has preached about throughout this crisis. Stay at home when possible. Keep apart from others, at least six feet. Wash your hands often. Wear masks to protect each other. Because of the examples set by leaders — the governor wears a mask — and because so many residents are following suit, New Mexico is moving to its next step of reopening after the pandemic.
Restaurants have partially reopened for dine-in service indoors. Hair salons, barbershops and tattoo parlors can operate with restrictions. Hotels can run with 50 percent of maximum occupancy. So can gyms. Places of worship can conduct services at 25 percent capacity. And so on.
Opening safely and methodically is not easy. It’s difficult for businesses and hard for residents, many of whom want to get back to their “normal” lives. Watching mass protests in the streets is inspiring — people are demanding change. It’s also worrisome since mass gatherings can spread the virus.
Still, most New Mexico residents have been smart throughout this pandemic. They have stayed home. They have sacrificed time with friends and family. They have lost income. Now, more than ever, New Mexicans should remain committed to a reopening in a safe, measured fashion. We have come too far to quit now.
