“The moment to stop the next slaughter is right now” — a Twitter message from Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for governor of Texas.
Speaking after yet another mass shooting in America — this one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas — O’Rourke was making the sensible point that doing nothing only fuels future gun violence.
Here’s what O’Rourke wrote: “The moment to stop Uvalde was right after Sandy Hook. After Santa Fe [Texas] High. After El Paso. Instead, Abbott made it easier to carry guns in public.”
The “Abbott” in question is incumbent Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, who is proud of making it ever easier for Texans to buy and carry guns. After Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde — 19 children and two adults were murdered — Republicans are suggesting the solution to stopping school shootings is arming teachers or positioning armed guards at schools. More guns. Their answer is always more guns.
That’s the wrong answer.
But what to do? No single policy change will turn the tide against mass shootings in the United States. They are too prevalent. There are too many guns, too many unbalanced shooters. They are so common these shootings no longer shock, even as they break our hearts and ruin lives.
Just 10 days before Uvalde, a white supremacist mowed down Black shoppers at a grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y., killing 10 people. It was the largest mass shooting in the United States this year — but only until Uvalde.
In fact, it’s turning out to be a bloody year — the Gun Violence Archive reports more mass shootings than days, with in excess of 200 such shootings so far. May 24 was only the 144th day of 2022. A mass shooting is generally defined as one where four or more people die.
While such shooting sprees receive the most publicity, they aren’t the greatest danger guns create. More than 30,000 people die each year in the United States because of gun violence — accidents, homicides and suicides. Gun violence became the leading cause of death for children in 2020, supplanting car crashes after 60 years.
These deaths are preventable.
The Prevention Institute calls the toll “daily death-by-guns.” Such violence must be addressed — and could be, with legislation that emphasizes safe and secure storage of weapons, mandatory firearms safety courses and licensing, and involving responsible gun dealers and owners in solutions, just to name a few policy choices.
At the federal level, legislation is sitting in Congress — already passed by the House of Representatives — that would tighten loopholes in background checks for would-be gun purchasers, whether at a gun show or because a background check was taking longer than three days.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is clearing the deck for a vote on these bills after Memorial Day. If 10 Republicans can’t be found to approve background checks, then reform the filibuster to get this done, and Vice President Kamala Harris can break a 50-50 tie.
But that’s not all the Senate could do — and quickly. Before Uvalde, Sen. Dianne Feinstein already had introduced legislation called the Age 21 Act, which raises the minimum age to purchase assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines from 18 to 21.
She had done so after the Buffalo shooting — the accused killer was 18 and purchased his AR-15-style rifle a few days after his 18th birthday. In Uvalde, the accused killer also bought his guns after an 18th birthday, purchasing two AR-15-style rifles. Eighteen-year-olds aren’t allowed to buy a beer legally. Operating killing machines likely is beyond them, too. Centrist Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin also has said he believes bipartisan support could be gathered for red-flag legislation at the federal level; such laws allow guns to be removed from people found to be a danger to themselves or others.
With swift action, Congress could make us safer — whether in schools, churches, movie theaters, grocery stores or malls.
Stopping the next slaughter must start now.