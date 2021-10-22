The Big Lie about the 2020 presidential election has been going around the country, with right-wing groups seeking “fraudits” that are clear attempts to recount votes to change the results. The messes in Arizona, Texas and Pennsylvania are just the beginning.
We don’t want such shenanigans in New Mexico, and other states deserve protection. Look at what has happened in the last year. The former president has not stopped claiming the 2020 election was stolen since losing almost a year ago, with Republicans across the country his willing partners. His loud resistance to losing led to violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and congressional investigators are discovering Donald Trump and his allies had a plan to overturn the election apart from violent insurrection.
It failed thanks to a few brave individuals. Now, the system must be reinforced to prevent another attempt.
It’s not going to be easy. At the state level, GOP lawmakers have passed laws restricting voting to improve their odds of winning, while at the national level, Republican senators won’t allow a vote on the Freedom to Vote Act.
The legislation is a stripped-down bill built to win bipartisan support. It contains commonsense provisions such as automatic and same-day voter registration and allows no-excuse mail-in voting. It makes Election Day a holiday while allowing states the flexibility to implement early voting, and would protect federal election records and election officials from undue interference.
States still could require voter ID, but they must allow many forms of identification so certain groups aren’t excluded.
Such protections are essential.
In New Mexico, we have important safeguards, such as using paper ballots that can be and are audited after every election. When a citizen votes in New Mexico, whether for school board or state Supreme Court, there can be confidence a vote is counted properly. Just check the paper trail.
New Mexico also makes voting accessible. It is not difficult to obtain mail-in absentee ballots. Early voting periods offer the opportunity to vote without having to stand in line. Same-day voter registration is being adopted. In New Mexico, the more eligible people who vote, the better. That’s the right attitude, although county clerks and the secretary of state need to work with rural and tribal communities to make voting easier.
The key is simple: Our officials want every eligible person to be able to vote.
That’s not the case in other states, where laws restricting early and absentee voting, reducing the number polling places and otherwise seeking to limit voting have been passed. Voter suppression is real, and in 2021, it is sophisticated.
That’s why it is essential for Congress to protect a citizen’s right to vote. The Freedom to Vote Act is stalled — for now — but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voted against it, a procedural move to allow him to call it back for consideration. If it can get to a vote, Vice President Kamala Harris can break a 50-50 tie and it will become law, even if no Republicans support it.
Getting that crucial vote will mean either persuading a Republican senator to vote in favor (doubtful) or weakening the filibuster, at least for this important legislation. A minority must not be allowed to block legislation to safeguard voting.
With well-funded groups lying about fraud around the country, Congress must protect our elections. That means ensuring access to voting and safeguarding the counting of those votes.
The Big Lie must be defeated. Pass the Freedom to Vote Act before it’s too late.
