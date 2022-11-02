When the proposed South Meadows development from Homewise goes before the Planning Commission on Thursday, the meeting is likely to be long and heated.

Creating 161 homes and a park on 22 acres on South Meadows Road has been controversial since news of the proposal surfaced. Many neighbors like the vacant space and don’t want infill there — in their view, Santa Fe County promised the area would be open space, and that’s what needs to happen.

Months of debate over the proposed development hasn't changed many minds.

