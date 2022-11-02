When the proposed South Meadows development from Homewise goes before the Planning Commission on Thursday, the meeting is likely to be long and heated.
Creating 161 homes and a park on 22 acres on South Meadows Road has been controversial since news of the proposal surfaced. Many neighbors like the vacant space and don’t want infill there — in their view, Santa Fe County promised the area would be open space, and that’s what needs to happen.
Months of debate over the proposed development hasn't changed many minds.
To be sure, it's a piece of land with a complicated history. The county used bond money to buy the property in 2001 with plans to build a park but failed to go ahead with the project. Then the neighborhood around the vacant lot was annexed by the city in 2014, which did not proceed with a park or buy the land from Santa Fe County. Instead, the land has been sold to nonprofit homebuilder Homewise for about $1.7 million.
Now, Homewise will be back before the Planning Commission with its development — which does include a 6-acre park — for another attempt at approval of its subdivision. The developer is seeking amendments to the general plan, rezoning and approval of its master plan.
This time, planning commissioners should be ready to make a decision.
The many delays have not been all bad. The first proposal from Homewise included building a charter school and a smaller park. Listening to concerns, the developers expanded the park and will connect it to nearby trails once complete; there will be space for children to play and room for adults to walk dogs, bike or run.
This project — unlike others being built — is an important piece of expanding affordable housing for Santa Fe.
Called Los Prados, the proposed development will have 100 percent of its homes priced below the Santa Fe median home price, with half sporting prices below the city’s affordable guidelines. That’s 2½ times the affordable units that are required. Someone making $50,000 a year can purchase one of these homes, with some of the properties to be priced as low as $128,500.
Compare that to the reality facing would-be homeowners elsewhere in the city. The median home price in the city and county of Santa Fe has increased from $558,250 to $631,000 from March 2021 to March 2022. That was an 11.5 percent increase added on top of a 22 percent jump the previous year.
In two years, the median price of a home in Santa Fe rose by more than a third, or $170,000. Not too long ago, $170,000 would purchase a decent home in Santa Fe. This development would level the playing field somewhat.
Without truly affordable housing, the city will lose its working class — too many already are commuting daily from Rio Rancho, Albuquerque, Española and other nearby cities.
That makes Santa Fe a less vibrant place to live, and it’s also bad for the environment. Santa Fe County reports the transportation sector makes up 46 percent of countywide greenhouse gas emissions — and individual vehicles are the largest source of those emissions, about 29 percent. With the county estimating that 40 percent of workers are commuting from outside Santa Fe County, making it possible for people to live where they work is crucial.
The step toward that goal would be Planning Commission approval of the development — or at the least, a vote up or down. It's time to settle this.