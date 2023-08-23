New Mexico has no time for standing still when it comes to cleaning up a decades-old toxic chromium plume under Los Alamos National Laboratory.
The disagreement between federal and state officials over how best to clean the tainted water must be resolved. Now. At a recent meeting of the state Legislature’s Radioactive and Hazardous Materials Committee, lawmakers learned the cleanup is stalled.
State regulators last March ordered the U.S. Energy Department to cease its extraction of tainted water, which was followed by treatment and a reinjection into a 1.5-mile-long plume. The process is designed to dilute the pollution, but state experts believe reinjecting the water only pushes the contaminants toward San Ildefonso Pueblo and deeper into the aquifer. The pollution isn't only a concern for the pueblo; residents of long established villages and farmers in the area also want to know the contamination has been removed.
Federal officials say their pump-treat-return method is working. It, they maintain, reduces the hexavalent chromium and builds a "hydraulic barrier" that keeps it from spreading.
Despite disagreeing with state action, the Energy Department ceased injecting treated water back into the aquifer last April. Now, its experts are worried whatever cleaning has occurred will be compromised. Michael Mikolanis, head of the department's environmental management at Los Alamos, told lawmakers the chromium plume once more is moving since the cleanup stopped.
Not so fast, says the state. Rick Shean, state Environment Department director of resource protection, says monitoring wells have revealed the injections are neither containing the pollutants nor pulling them back. The process doesn't work.
Whom to believe?
We'll go with a third party, as suggested by state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces. He wanted to know if the feds and the state would consider mediation by an outside expert. The Energy Department has money to pay an independent analyst, who Mikolanis said would be impartial even if paid through a government grant. For the cleanup to be completed, the process cannot drag out.
Meanwhile, as Shean points out, extraction can continue — just without reinjecting the water. Federal cleanup managers say that isn't feasible.
Truth be told, LANL and the Department of Energy have been poor partners over the years in cleaning up messes. If they truly were trying to remove legacy waste as quickly and efficiently as possible, the state of New Mexico wouldn't have had to take them to court repeatedly.
Residents of Northern New Mexico deserve to have removal of pollutants — especially those contaminating water sources — at the top of the priority list for the Department of Energy. Mikolanis maintains workers can't amp up extraction any more than the consent order calls for, but here's a thought: What's wrong with doing more than required?
Federal cleanup authorities should stop trying to do the minimum.
The state is suing the Department of Energy over the terms of the cleanup. A 2016 consent order between the state and federal agencies, struck under then-Gov. Susan Martinez, is deficient and state officials are seeking to move the work along. That's the right approach.
In the meantime, get an analyst in to see whether reinjection of water is worsening the pollution. Keep pulling water out while that analysis is completed — after all, hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen. Stop wasting time.