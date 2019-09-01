More people are dying in the United States because drivers are running red lights, the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety is reporting in a new study. Deaths are at a 10-year-high, with two people killed this way daily in the United States.
In 2017, drivers who ran red lights killed 939 people, an increase of 31 percent from a low in 2009. That’s when 715 people were killed. More than half of the people who died were passengers or people riding in another vehicle; only about 35 percent were the drivers of the vehicle running the red lights, with pedestrians or cyclists making up the other 5 percent of deaths.
On Santa Fe streets, one of the chief complaints about other drivers is that too many motorists are running red lights. Savvy local drivers know to hang back at a green light, waiting just in case someone blows through the red light. Often, that wait of a few seconds is a life-saver.
It’s unclear why the deaths are increasing. The AAA’s Jake Nelson believes distracted driving — whether drivers on cell phones or pedestrians not paying attention — like are a major cause. However, that’s not all that could be contributing to the increase in deaths. Drivers apparently are going longer distances since 2008, a result of the end of the recession. Once people start driving more, crashes are sure to go up, and that includes those at red lights.
We generally don’t favor such interventions as red-light cameras — the operation of such companies has been suspect in other areas — but AAA believes placing cameras in areas that show a pattern of crashes could save lives. Rather than contracting with out-of-state companies, AAA thinks local police could monitor the cameras. Even without cameras, increased patrols at problem intersections could reduce potential crashes.
It’s also worthwhile for traffic engineers to pay attention to the timing of traffic lights. If the yellow slow-down signal is too short — or lasts too long — it won’t work. Drivers will just barrel on through. Motorists approaching a light that has been green for a long spell should begin slowing down, rather than speeding up to try and make the light.
Drivers aren’t the only ones who need to pay attention. Pedestrians and cyclists should make eye contact with drivers to ensure they are seen; also, when the light turns green, wait a few seconds before stepping in to the street. That could be the difference between life and death.
The biggest message is that red light crashes are avoidable. Motorists can pay attention, travel the speed limit, slow down before intersections and be ready to stop on red. Each year, the first week in August is Stop on Red Week. It’s over now. But if we start now, fewer people will die in 2020 because a driver is in too much of a hurry or isn’t paying attention. Stop on red. That’s easy enough to remember.